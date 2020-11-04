Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays Plc    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/04 11:30:00 am
111.41 GBX   -1.72%
12:02pBritish watchdog expects market disruption if no two-way EU access
RE
07:58aHANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : Gets a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
07:29aAHOLD DELHAIZE : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

British watchdog expects market disruption if no two-way EU access

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 12:02pm EST
Anti-Brexit protest in Brussels

LONDON (Reuters) - Markets face some disruption in January if Britain and the European Union fail to agree on continued two-way cross-border access, top British regulators said on Wednesday.

Britain has left the EU and continued full access to the bloc under a transition arrangement expires on Dec. 31, with the City of London facing patchy access to the bloc in future.

The EU is still deciding on how much direct financial market access it can give Britain under a system whereby Brussels deems British rules to be "equivalent" to its own.

"There is the possibility the negotiating parties don't reach some sensible conclusions on some issues ... then there will be some unexpected disruptions," Charles Randell, chairman of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), told a Treasury Select Committee parliamentary hearing.

"It's absolutely in both negotiating parties interests to come to recognition that they do have equivalent regimes ... I am really hopeful that good sense prevails," he added.

Nikhil Rathi, the FCA's new CEO, said there could be disruption in areas such as derivatives trading if Britain and the EU end up with conflicting rules on where investors can trade them.

"We have said we are very open to finding relief there, but it requires both sides to agree on a way forward," Rathi said

The FCA on Wednesday sought to minimise disruption in cross-border share trading after the EU said it would restrict the ability of investors in the bloc to buy and sell EU listed shares in London from January.

Rathi said he was also checking loan impairments at banks as the COVID-19 pandemic hits the ability of borrowers to make repayments, forcing banks to make higher provisions for defaults, with England going into a second lockdown to fight the pandemic from Thursday, to hit more businesses.

"We are not seeing any major concern around impairments and distress ... We are expecting the economic challenges to worsen as unemployment increases in coming months so we need to remain vigilant," Rathi said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Huw Jones


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -2.63% 110.38 Delayed Quote.-36.90%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -4.15% 332.45 Delayed Quote.-41.40%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -2.48% 28.52 Delayed Quote.-53.21%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 4.51% 8710 Delayed Quote.7.54%
NATWEST GROUP PLC -2.17% 126 Delayed Quote.-46.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
12:02pBritish watchdog expects market disruption if no two-way EU access
RE
07:58aHANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : Gets a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
07:29aAHOLD DELHAIZE : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
07:28aHELLOFRESH : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:28aBNP PARIBAS : Sell rating from Barclays
MD
07:05aFinance executives fret as U.S. presidential vote too close to call
RE
01:57aBARCLAYS : Regulator Orders Barclays to Pay Back Millions on Timeshare Loans in ..
DJ
01:13aDollar climbs as risk of long wait in U.S. election outcome looms
RE
11/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Ant Group’s IPO postponed; Deutsche Bank wants to get ri..
11/03ANALYSIS : Retail traders position for volatility after U.S. election
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 526 M 27 928 M 27 928 M
Net income 2020 1 044 M 1 355 M 1 355 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
Yield 2020 1,14%
Capitalization 19 671 M 25 707 M 25 521 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 145,32 GBX
Last Close Price 113,36 GBX
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-36.90%25 707
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.82%315 214
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.33%251 406
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.90%213 588
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.20%183 951
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.9.74%152 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group