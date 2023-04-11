Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:20 2023-04-06 am EDT
151.62 GBX   +2.64%
12:50aBritons cut back on groceries but spend more on TV subscriptions
AN
04/10UK retailers report Mother's Day boost in March
RE
04/10UK retailers report Mother's Day boost in March
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britons cut back on groceries but spend more on TV subscriptions

04/11/2023 | 12:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Britons cut back on groceries and eating out in March but fuelled a resurgence in digital subscriptions to catch new seasons of popular TV programmes, figures show.

Consumer card spending grew 4% year-on-year in March, less than half the latest Consumer Prices Index rate, including owner occupiers' housing costs, of 9.2%, according to Barclays.

However, home improvement and DIY stores enjoyed a seasonal boost while spending on digital content and subscriptions was up 4.1% – its highest year-on-year rise in five months – likely driven by the latest season premieres of popular shows such as Succession, Ted Lasso and The Mandalorian.

Spending on groceries increased 7.1%, well below the latest Office for National Statistics food price inflation rate of 18%, as 88% of shoppers say they were concerned about rising food prices and 62% reported finding ways to reduce the cost of their weekly shop, according to the report, which combines hundreds of millions of customer transactions with consumer research.

More than half of those seeking savings (53%) said they were cutting down on luxuries or one-off treats for themselves while 38% said they were planning meals in advance to avoid wasting food or using vouchers to get money off their grocery bill.

Spending on utilities was up 39% on last year as cold weather persisted into March and households kept their heating on.

As household bills continued to rise, 54% of consumers said they were cutting down on discretionary spending, especially eating out at restaurants (62%) and buying new clothes and accessories (63%).

Just a third of Britons (35%) said they would spend on activities over the King's Coronation bank holiday weekend in May, with 11% saying they planned to buy food and drink for hosting friends or family and just 8% planning to spend money on drinks in bars and pubs.

Esme Harwood, director at Barclays, said: "The below-inflation rise in grocery spending shows that Brits are still trying their hardest to shave money off their weekly shop, as energy bills continue to rise.

"Cutbacks are also impacting restaurants, with a number of cash-strapped consumers even avoiding social plans that involve meals out.

"Hospitality and leisure businesses will be hoping that the busy bank holiday period provides a boost to counteract consumers' everyday cost-savings.

"While predictions for the Coronation weekend are lacklustre, the results from Mother's Day are more encouraging, demonstrating that Brits are still taking advantage of one-off moments to go out and celebrate."

Opinium surveyed 2,000 respondents between March 24-28.

By Josie Clarke, PA Consumer Affairs Correspondent

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about BARCLAYS PLC
12:50aBritons cut back on groceries but spend more on TV subscriptions
AN
04/10UK retailers report Mother's Day boost in March
RE
04/10UK retailers report Mother's Day boost in March
RE
04/10Kura Sushi USA Launches Share Offering -- Stock Falls After-Hours
MT
04/10No separate trial for former JPMorgan executive in Epstein case
RE
04/10Barclays on Scotiabank's Management Changes -- "The Shake Up Begins"
MT
04/07JGB yields fall after better-than-expected auction outcome
RE
04/06Jes Staley attacks JPMorgan, demands separate trial over Jeffrey Epstein
RE
04/06Barclays investors urged to reject bonuses for ex-CFO
RE
04/06Glass Lewis Suggests Barclays Shareholders Reject Execs' Pay After Ex-CFO Bonus Controv..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 26 140 M 32 331 M 32 331 M
Net income 2023 4 939 M 6 109 M 6 109 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,92x
Yield 2023 5,97%
Capitalization 23 708 M 29 322 M 29 322 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 87 400
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 151,62 GBX
Average target price 229,32 GBX
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Alistair Currie Group Chief Operating Officer
Matt Fitzwater Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-4.35%29 322
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.63%375 190
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 714
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.64%222 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 194
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.44%143 152
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer