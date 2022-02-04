Log in
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/04 04:04:04 am
203.4 GBX   -0.51%
03:42aCredit Suisse refers some African wealth management clients to Barclays
RE
03:13aArcellx Prices $123.8 Million IPO
MT
02:45aCredit Suisse refers some African wealth management clients to Barclays
RE
Credit Suisse refers some African wealth management clients to Barclays

02/04/2022 | 03:42am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has signed a deal with Barclays to take on rich clients in parts of Africa after it decided to exit wealth management in nine countries, the Swiss bank said on Friday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report.

"Credit Suisse has signed a private banking client referral agreement with Barclays as part of the plan to exit nine non-core wealth management markets primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa - as announced in November 2021 as part of the bank's Group Strategy Review," the bank said in a statement to Reuters.

The assets under management total around $2.5 billion, the Bloomberg report said.

Botswana, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Seychelles, Tanzania and Zambia are the countries affected, according to the report.

The financial terms of the deal between the Credit Suisse and Barclays would depend on how many clients transferred their assets, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.12% 204.2025 Delayed Quote.9.33%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.38% 8.836 Delayed Quote.0.09%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.42% 551.16 Delayed Quote.3.30%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.13% 2047.52 Delayed Quote.3.08%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.04% 179.69 Delayed Quote.2.96%
Financials
Sales 2021 21 875 M 29 784 M 21 875 M
Net income 2021 5 925 M 8 067 M 5 925 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,97x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 34 185 M 46 543 M 34 185 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 204,45 GBX
Average target price 247,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC9.33%46 543
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.31%437 788
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.36%375 054
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%249 969
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.99%214 380
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 820