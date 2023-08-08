(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning:
FTSE 100
Deutsche Bank cuts WPP to 'hold' (buy) - price target to 1,030 (1,230) pence
JPMorgan cuts Aviva price target to 525 (535) pence - 'overweight'
Goldman Sachs raises Pearson price target to 1,176 (1,115) pence - 'buy'
Goldman Sachs raises Informa price target to 986 (892) pence - 'buy'
Barclays raises Centrica price target to 200 (160) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays raises BAE Systems price target to 1,250 (1,020) pence - 'overweight'
DZ Bank raises fair value for BAE Systems to 1,050 (985) pence - 'hold'
Barclays cuts IMI price target to 1,690 (1,750) pence - 'overweight'
Berenberg raises Beazley price target to 850 (825) pence - 'buy'
RBC cuts Fresnillo price target to 625 (690) pence - 'sector perform'
Barclays reinitiates Mondi with 'equal weight' - price target 1,300 pence
Barclays reinitiates DS Smith with 'equal weight' - price target 310 pence
Barclays starts Smurfit Kappa with 'overweight' - price target 3,830 pence
FTSE 250
JPMorgan cuts Clarkson price target to 3,800 (3,840) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays raises Bodycote price target to 750 (690) pence - 'equal weight'
OTHER MAIN MARKET
Panmure starts Just Eat Takeaway with 'hold'
Barclays cuts Kosmos Energy price target to 940 (950) pence - 'overweight'
Goldman Sachs raises Bank of Ireland price target to 13.12 (12.72) EUR - 'neutral'
