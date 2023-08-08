(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts WPP to 'hold' (buy) - price target to 1,030 (1,230) pence

----------

JPMorgan cuts Aviva price target to 525 (535) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Pearson price target to 1,176 (1,115) pence - 'buy'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Informa price target to 986 (892) pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays raises Centrica price target to 200 (160) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays raises BAE Systems price target to 1,250 (1,020) pence - 'overweight'

----------

DZ Bank raises fair value for BAE Systems to 1,050 (985) pence - 'hold'

----------

Barclays cuts IMI price target to 1,690 (1,750) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Berenberg raises Beazley price target to 850 (825) pence - 'buy'

----------

RBC cuts Fresnillo price target to 625 (690) pence - 'sector perform'

----------

Barclays reinitiates Mondi with 'equal weight' - price target 1,300 pence

----------

Barclays reinitiates DS Smith with 'equal weight' - price target 310 pence

----------

Barclays starts Smurfit Kappa with 'overweight' - price target 3,830 pence

----------

FTSE 250

----------

JPMorgan cuts Clarkson price target to 3,800 (3,840) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays raises Bodycote price target to 750 (690) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

OTHER MAIN MARKET

----------

Panmure starts Just Eat Takeaway with 'hold'

----------

Barclays cuts Kosmos Energy price target to 940 (950) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Bank of Ireland price target to 13.12 (12.72) EUR - 'neutral'

----------

