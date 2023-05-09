Advanced search
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:09 2023-05-09 am EDT
153.58 GBX   +0.22%
05:01pEnergy stocks help Toronto market claw back earlier decline
RE
04:30pToronto market ends near flat as financials weigh
RE
09:19aThe market in "wait-and-see" mode
MS
Energy stocks help Toronto market claw back earlier decline

05/09/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
* TSX ends up 0.58 of a point at 20,585.73

* Bank stocks weigh after bearish brokerage action

* Energy gains 0.4%; oil settles 0.8% higher

(Adds investor quotes in paragraphs three and five and details on activity in paragraphs eight and nine)

May 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was barely changed on Tuesday, clawing back much of its earlier decline, as gains for the energy and industrial sectors offset weakness in financials after Barclays downgraded several bank stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 0.58 of a point at 20,585.73.

"It's a market that is waiting for the next catalyst and everyone is hesitant," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Major U.S. stock indexes closed lower as investors grew more cautious ahead of a U.S. consumer price index report and a meeting between U.S. political leaders to discuss the debt ceiling.

"The big thing in Toronto ... was good strength in the energy stocks which seemed to bounce a bit with the commodity price but that was offset by some downgrades of some of the banks."

The TSX's financials sector, which accounts for 28% of the index's weighting, was down 0.6%, including declines for major bank stocks, such as Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank after Barclays cut its price targets on the stocks.

Industrials rose 0.5% and energy was up 0.4% as the price of oil settled 0.8% higher at $73.71 a barrel.

Energy rose despite a 1% decline for the shares of Suncor Energy Inc after the company reported quarterly results.

Among the biggest gainers was

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

. Shares of the project management company were up 12.2% after its quarterly results. (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Shashwat Chauhan and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Lisa Shumaker and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 0.22% 153.58 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
BRENT OIL 0.70% 77.25 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.16% 0.7465 Delayed Quote.1.25%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -1.46% 129.43 Delayed Quote.3.18%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.00% 20585.73 Delayed Quote.6.19%
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC. 12.20% 35.88 Delayed Quote.34.03%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -1.00% 39.68 Delayed Quote.-6.68%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -2.08% 65.88 Delayed Quote.1.42%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK -1.15% 81.35 Delayed Quote.-6.13%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.07% 1.338 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
WTI 0.80% 73.459 Delayed Quote.-11.37%
Financials
Sales 2023 26 496 M 33 429 M 33 429 M
Net income 2023 5 226 M 6 594 M 6 594 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,68x
Yield 2023 5,59%
Capitalization 23 869 M 30 114 M 30 114 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 87 400
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 153,58 GBX
Average target price 237,53 GBX
Spread / Average Target 54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Coimbatore Sundararajan Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Alistair Currie Group Chief Operating Officer
Matt Fitzwater Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-3.33%30 081
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.97%400 558
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.17%258 307
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.39%220 666
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.13%182 216
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED20.42%173 304
