  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/01 05:07:37 am
198.94 GBX   -1.64%
04:50aBarclays CEO Staley resigns after Epstein probe
RE
04:41aEuropean stocks kick off November with fresh highs
RE
04:26aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Weaker sterling boosts FTSE, Barclays slides as CEO steps down
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European stocks kick off November with fresh highs

11/01/2021 | 04:41am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks hit record highs on Monday, entering November with a strong momentum on the back of upbeat earnings reports as euro zone markets outperformed in early deals.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.8% by 0829 GMT, surpassing its previous all-time high marked in mid-August. The global mood was buoyed by Japan's post-election boost and stabilising coal prices in China. [GLOB/MKTS] [MET/L]

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 all rose about 0.8%, while Britain's FTSE 100 was up just 0.4%.

British bank Barclays dipped 2.0% after it said chief executive officer Jes Staley is to stand down following regulators' investigations into his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Pharma stocks were among the top boosts, with French drugmaker Sanofi up 2.0% after HSBC upgraded the stock to "buy".

Volkswagen inched up 0.7% after saying its Skoda Auto would resume production on Sunday following a two-week outage caused by the chip crisis.

Pandora, the world's largest jewellery maker, slipped 3.5% despite raising its outlook for the year.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -1.11% 199.9158 Delayed Quote.37.89%
PANDORA A/S -4.36% 849.6 Delayed Quote.31.95%
Financials
Sales 2021 21 836 M 29 856 M 29 856 M
Net income 2021 5 809 M 7 943 M 7 943 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,18x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 33 973 M 46 495 M 46 451 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 202,25 GBX
Average target price 233,32 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC37.89%46 495
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.70%502 076
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.64%391 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%244 093
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.22.80%212 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY69.52%204 482