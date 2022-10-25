Ex-Barclays banker raises claim over sexism, working hours to $4.6 mln

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A former Barclays
banker has raised a claim for damages against the bank over
sexism and a failure to adjust her working hours to about 4
million pounds from 560,000 pounds, a court
document seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.
Anca Lacatus, an analyst in the rates options structured
trading department from 2016 to 2020, won an employment lawsuit
against the bank last year in which she argued her line manager
used sexist language and that she had to work 40-48 hours per
week on average while suffering from progressive endometriosis.
Although she lost her claim for unfair dismissal or breach
of contract in September 2021, her success in the sexist element
of her claim - which centred on her line manager using the term
"birds" to refer to female employees - was seen as a victory for
women battling "banter" in London's financial centre.
Lacatus is now claiming compensation for the unlawful
conduct she succeeded on in the lawsuit in further hearings at
the East London Employment Tribunal.
She alleges that Barclays' failure to provide her with time
and respite impaired her ability to function and prevented her
from being better able to seek medical help.
"The claimant ... submits there is no other reason she did
not further pursue her health concerns other than the exhaustion
and impaired ability to function caused by the excess hours she
worked," a court document laying out her submissions showed.
Barclays has accepted that Lacatus is entitled to
compensation after Employment Judge John Crosfill ruled that
using the term "birds" for women was "plainly sexist" and that
the bank should have made reasonable adjustments to her working
hours.
But Barclays alleged that her attempt at "gratuitous
inflation" of her claim was opportunistic, would be costly and
time-consuming to explore in court and would have no reasonable
prospect of success, a Barclays' court filing showed.
The bank denies she was unable to seek adequate medical
treatment earlier because of her work.
Jamie Susskind, a lawyer representing Barclays, told a
hearing on Tuesday at the East London Employment Tribunal that
the bank could not have been more accommodating when she needed
time off for medical appointments.
($1 = 0.8718 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley. Editing by Jane Merriman)