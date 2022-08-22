Log in
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:23 2022-08-22 am EDT
162.57 GBX   -1.64%
Factbox-Big banks expected to rack up more than $1 billion in fines for WhatsApp use

08/22/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows PMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America and Whatsapp logos

(Reuters) - Banking giants such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America collectively face more than $1 billion in regulatory fines for employees' use of unapproved messaging tools, including email and apps like WhatsApp.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) began probing banks' record-keeping practices relating to the use of personal devices last year, Reuters reported at the time, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is also scrutinizing the issue, bank disclosures show.

Here is a list of fines that financial firms have already paid or expect to pay, according to recent disclosures:JP Morgan Chase & Co JP Morgan Chase & Co's broker-dealer subsidiary was fined $200 million last year by the SEC and CFTC for widespread failures to preserve staff communications on personal mobile devices, messaging apps and emails. JP Morgan acknowledged its conduct violated securities laws. The penalty was one of the first major enforcement actions brought under SEC Chair Gary Gensler. Morgan Stanley Morgan Stanley has tentatively agreed to pay $125 million to the SEC and $75 million to the CFTC to resolve investigations into its record-keeping practices, it said in July. It already set aside $200 million in its second quarter earnings to prepare for the penalty. Bank of America

Bank of America earmarked about $200 million in the second quarter for litigation tied to unauthorized electronic messaging by its employees. The bank said in late July that it was in settlement talks with the SEC and the CFTC.Citigroup Inc Citi is being investigated by the SEC for communication over unapproved channels used by its employees, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing in February.

The company set aside reserves to deal with the matter, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said during its second quarter earnings in July. He didn't specify an amount, but said it was aligned with what peer companies had disclosed.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is in "advanced discussions" with the SEC and CFTC to resolve the probes, it said in a second-quarter filing. Barclays PLC

British bank Barclays said it had reached an agreement in principle to pay $200 million to U.S. regulators, the company said in its half-year earnings in July. Credit Suisse Group AGCredit Suisse said in July it had booked a $200 million litigation provision mainly relating to the record-keeping rules. Deutsche Bank AG Deutsche Bank announced late July that it set aside 165 million euros in additional provisions for possible regulatory enforcement, in part from the SEC and CFTC investigations. UBS Group AG UBS Group said U.S. regulators were conducting investigations into the bank and other financial institutions relating to business communications.

(Reporting by Angelique Chen; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Sam Holmes)

By Angelique Chen


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -2.21% 35.48 Delayed Quote.-20.25%
BARCLAYS PLC -1.91% 162.2 Delayed Quote.-11.62%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.76% 52.61 Delayed Quote.-12.88%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.79% 5.01 Delayed Quote.-43.12%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.65% 8.361 Delayed Quote.-22.89%
DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA -2.28% 27.44 Delayed Quote.-20.86%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.88% 90.01 Delayed Quote.-8.30%
UBS GROUP AG -1.86% 15.265 Delayed Quote.-5.27%
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 24 624 M 29 087 M 29 087 M
Net income 2022 4 694 M 5 545 M 5 545 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,27x
Yield 2022 4,50%
Capitalization 26 687 M 31 525 M 31 525 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 165,28 GBX
Average target price 236,99 GBX
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-11.62%31 525
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.08%347 891
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.25%285 090
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.95%216 034
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.48%172 015
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.07%158 143