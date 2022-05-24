Factbox-Wall Street sees gray skies ahead for equities as Fed tightens policy

These concerns have led to a rout in U.S. equities in recent months, and prompted banks to roll out bearish forecasts. [.N]

Here are some estimates from major banks on the possibility of a recession in the United States:

Old

Bank Commentary on New year-end PT

recession price target

for S&P 500

Goldman Estimate a 35% 4,300 4,900

Sachs chance of a

recession in

U.S. in next two

years

Barclays Plc Risks to S&P 500 4,500* 4,800

"remain firmly

stacked to the

downside" given

numerous

negative

near-term

catalysts

Wells Fargo Expects mild 4,200-4,400 4,500-4,700

U.S. recession

at the end of

2022, early

2023; also cuts

year-end 2022

GDP growth

target to 1.5%

from 2.2%.

Morgan Says there is a 3,400*

Stanley 25% probability

for a recession

in next 12

months

Bank of Sees recession 4,500 4,600

America Corp risks as "low

for now but

elevated for

2023"

Credit Believes there As low as

Suisse is a high 3,350 in

recession risk bear-market

for U.S. in the scenario

second half of

2023 and for

Europe this year

JPMorgan Says equity 4,900* 5,050

Chase & Co markets pricing

in too much

recession risk;

Advocates

risk-taking in

U.S. and Euro

area equity

markets

HSBC Expects a severe 4,450 4,900

Holdings PLC slowdown in

global growth

momentum

in Q2 and Q3

Deutsche Sees no 4,750 5,250

Bank AG recession

imminently, but

warns a

prolonged market

sell-off risks

sliding into a

self-fulfilling

recession

Source: Research notes from banks, *media reports

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)