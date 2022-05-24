Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/24 07:18:29 am EDT
163.53 GBX   +3.67%
07:08aFactbox-Wall Street sees gray skies ahead for equities as Fed tightens policy
RE
06:46aAustria launches its first green bond - lead manager
RE
04:57aEuropean shares slide as business growth data deepens slowdown worries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-Wall Street sees gray skies ahead for equities as Fed tightens policy

05/24/2022 | 07:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York

(Reuters) - With inflation in the United States running at levels not seen in four decades, market participants worry the Federal Reserve has fallen far behind the curve and will need to move aggressively to bring down the prices, which might end up tipping the economy over into a recession.

These concerns have led to a rout in U.S. equities in recent months, and prompted banks to roll out bearish forecasts. [.N]

Here are some estimates from major banks on the possibility of a recession in the United States:

Old

Bank Commentary on New year-end PT

recession price target

for S&P 500

Goldman Estimate a 35% 4,300 4,900

Sachs chance of a

recession in

U.S. in next two

years

Barclays Plc Risks to S&P 500 4,500* 4,800

"remain firmly

stacked to the

downside" given

numerous

negative

near-term

catalysts

Wells Fargo Expects mild 4,200-4,400 4,500-4,700

U.S. recession

at the end of

2022, early

2023; also cuts

year-end 2022

GDP growth

target to 1.5%

from 2.2%.

Morgan Says there is a 3,400*

Stanley 25% probability

for a recession

in next 12

months

Bank of Sees recession 4,500 4,600

America Corp risks as "low

for now but

elevated for

2023"

Credit Believes there As low as

Suisse is a high 3,350 in

recession risk bear-market

for U.S. in the scenario

second half of

2023 and for

Europe this year

JPMorgan Says equity 4,900* 5,050

Chase & Co markets pricing

in too much

recession risk;

Advocates

risk-taking in

U.S. and Euro

area equity

markets

HSBC Expects a severe 4,450 4,900

Holdings PLC slowdown in

global growth

momentum

in Q2 and Q3

Deutsche Sees no 4,750 5,250

Bank AG recession

imminently, but

warns a

prolonged market

sell-off risks

sliding into a

self-fulfilling

recession

Source: Research notes from banks, *media reports

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.05% 0.7082 Delayed Quote.-2.75%
BARCLAYS PLC 3.58% 163.38 Delayed Quote.-15.65%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.44% 1.25099 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.7815 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.29% 6.826 Delayed Quote.-23.35%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.24% 1.07083 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 2.93% 515.6 Delayed Quote.11.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.012897 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 6.19% 124.6 Delayed Quote.-25.90%
MOMENTUM GROUP AB (PUBL) -1.42% 69.99 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.09% 0.64414 Delayed Quote.-6.09%
PLC S.P.A. -1.92% 2.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 1.86% 3973.75 Real-time Quote.-18.14%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 5.16% 43.82 Delayed Quote.-8.67%
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
07:08aFactbox-Wall Street sees gray skies ahead for equities as Fed tightens policy
RE
06:46aAustria launches its first green bond - lead manager
RE
04:57aEuropean shares slide as business growth data deepens slowdown worries
RE
04:37aIsrael's Bezeq Telecom Q1 profit rises as mobile, satellite TV services attract more su..
RE
02:32aBarclays Initiates $1.3 Billion Share Buyback
MT
02:24aBarclays kickstarts suspended share buy-back programme
RE
12:13aBarclays Recognizes $679 Million Provision Via Erroneous Over-issuance Of Structured No..
MT
05/23Barclays finds 'material weakness' in internal controls after issuance blunder
RE
05/23European ADRs Climb Sharply Higher in Monday Trading
MT
05/23Barclays promotes Gonzalo Ardura to lead investment banking in Spain
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 23 281 M 29 272 M 29 272 M
Net income 2022 4 513 M 5 675 M 5 675 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,02x
Yield 2022 4,84%
Capitalization 26 442 M 33 247 M 33 247 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 157,74 GBX
Average target price 227,51 GBX
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-15.65%33 247
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.90%365 956
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%289 000
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%238 621
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%180 430
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.67%166 093