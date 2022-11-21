Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:39 2022-11-21 am EST
157.99 GBX   -0.15%
09:18aFactbox-World banks see global economy slowing more in 2023, with likely U.S. recession
RE
07:34aGilt Market's Medium Term Outlook Challenging, Barclays Says
DJ
05:10aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Panmure and Goldman Sachs cut boohoo from 'buy'
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-World banks see global economy slowing more in 2023, with likely U.S. recession

11/21/2022 | 09:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on the company's world headquarters in New York

(Reuters) - The world's largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by a war and soaring inflation that triggered one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in recent times.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by 375 basis points this year since rolling out its first hike in March. This has sparked worries about a recession, even as the central bank is expected to temper its pace of hikes.

Real GDP (annual Y/Y) forecasts for 2023:

Bank Global U.S. China

Morgan Stanley 2.20% 0.50% 5%

Goldman Sachs 1.80% 1.1% 4.50%

Barclays 1.70% -0.1% 3.80%

JPMorgan 1%

BNP Paribas* 2.3% -0.10% 4.50%

UBS 2.1% 0.1% 4.5%

U.S. inflation forecast for 2023 and Fed terminal rate forecast:

Bank U.S. Inflation Fed Terminal Rate

(annual Y/Y for

2023)

Morgan Stanley Headline CPI: 3.3% 4.625% (by Jan '23)

Goldman Sachs Headline CPI: 3.2% 5 - 5.25%

Core CPI: 3.2% (by May '23)

Core PCE: 2.9%

Barclays Headline CPI: 3.70% 5% - 5.25% (by March

'23)

JPM Headline CPI: 4.1% 5% (by Jan '23)

Core CPI: 4.2%

BNP Paribas Headline CPI: 4.40% 5% - 5.25% (by Q1 '23)

UBS Headline CPI: 3.6% 5%

Morgan Stanley sees the Fed delivering its first rate cut by December 2023, taking the benchmark rate to 4.375% by the end of that year. Barclays sees the rate between 4.25% and 4.5% by the end of next year, following a rate cut.

UBS expects U.S. inflation to be "close enough" to the Fed's 2% target by the end of 2023 for the central bank to consider rate cuts.

Forecasts for currency pairs, yields on U.S. 10-year Treasuries, S&P 500 target by the end of 2023:

Bank/Metric EUR/ USD/ USD/ S&P 500 Target U.S. 10-year

USD CNY JPY yield

Morgan Stanley 1.08 6.8 140 3.50%

Goldman Sachs 1.05 6.9 140 4,000

Barclays 1.05 7.3 131 3.75%

Deutsche Bank 1.1 125

BNP Paribas 1.06 6.9 128 3,400 3.50%

UBS 1.04 6.9 135 3,700(by June 3%

2023)

UBS sees the euro falling below parity to the dollar by March 2023 before clawing back by September.

As of 1346 GMT on Nov. 21, 2022:

EUR/USD: 1.02

USD/CNY: 7.16

USD/JPY: 141.72

S&P 500 level (as of Friday's close): 3,965.34

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.18% 157.9999 Delayed Quote.-15.39%
BNP PARIBAS -0.99% 52.8 Real-time Quote.-12.28%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.10% 10.21 Delayed Quote.-7.32%
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
09:18aFactbox-World banks see global economy slowing more in 2023, with likely U.S. recession
RE
07:34aGilt Market's Medium Term Outlook Challenging, Barclays Says
DJ
05:10aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Panmure and Goldman Sachs cut boohoo from '..
AN
02:26aVirgin Money reports jump in annual profit
RE
11/18European Midday Briefing: Investors Face up to -2-
DJ
11/18North American Morning Briefing: Stocks to Edge Higher D..
DJ
11/18SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: MJ Gleeson falls as cancellations..
AN
11/18LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Goldman Sachs raises Tritax Big Box to 'buy..
AN
11/18European Banks Face Higher Costs as India, EU Disagree on Securities Regulation
MT
11/18China seen leaving lending benchmarks unchanged, wary of yuan weakness
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 049 M 29 862 M 29 862 M
Net income 2022 4 976 M 5 932 M 5 932 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,38x
Yield 2022 4,57%
Capitalization 25 074 M 29 892 M 29 892 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 158,22 GBX
Average target price 230,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-15.39%29 892
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.48%392 580
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.41%298 354
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%198 629
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.08%177 188
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.48%145 836