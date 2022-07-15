Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Barclays PLC
  News
  Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
2022-07-15
150.69 GBX   +3.54%
11:16aGenerali appoints veteran banker to fill board vacancy
RE
11:03aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
08:40aAmerican tourists splurge in Paris boutiques as euro slides
RE
Generali appoints veteran banker to fill board vacancy

07/15/2022 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Generali logo is seen on the company's Tower, designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadidat, at the Milan's CityLife district

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali has named veteran banker Stefano Marsaglia to fill a vacancy on its board left by the departure of its second largest shareholder in May, the company said on Friday.

Marsaglia will replace Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, who holds a stake of just under 10% stake in Generali according to the latest filings and fought a campaign against the reappointment of the company's chief executive in April.

Caltagirone's two remaining nominees on the Generali board did not support the appointment of Marsaglia, Generali said in a statement.

It also said that Luciano Cirina, a former Generali executive who was Caltagirone's candidate for the CEO's job, "did not meet the requirements for appointment" to the board.

Cirina missed out on the CEO role in April when shareholders supported Philippe Donnet for a new term.

Marsaglia, an Italian, has worked in banking for Rothschild, Barclays and Mediobanca. He is currently CEO of private equity firm Azzurra Capital.

(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing Gianluca Semeraro and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 0.86% 14.595 Delayed Quote.-22.36%
BARCLAYS PLC 3.41% 150.7 Delayed Quote.-22.17%
CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA 0.99% 1.025 Delayed Quote.-9.78%
CALTAGIRONE SPA 2.43% 3.79 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. 0.74% 7.846 Delayed Quote.-22.95%
ROTHSCHILD & CO 1.86% 32.85 Real-time Quote.-20.07%
