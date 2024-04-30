April 29 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs is in talks to transfer its General Motors credit-card program to Barclays, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|203.6 GBX
|-0.34%
|+7.65%
|+32.43%
|06:15am
|News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Tuesday at 12 AM ET
|DJ
|06:01am
|Goldman Sachs in talks to transfer GM credit-card partnership to Barclays, WSJ reports
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|430.8 USD
|+0.76%
|+3.23%
|147B
|203.6 GBX
|-0.34%
|+7.65%
|38.15B
|46.04 USD
|+0.44%
|+6.55%
|52.28B
Bouts of US Dollar Weakness Could Offer Dip Buying Opportunities, Barclays Says
April 29, 2024 at 12:02 pm EDT
C.S. Venkatakrishnan, CEO of Barclays: The leading investment bank outside the US
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+32.43%
|38.15B
|+13.63%
|556B
|+11.52%
|298B
|+10.73%
|247B
|+21.50%
|210B
|+19.13%
|170B
|+9.89%
|162B
|+5.13%
|153B
|+0.01%
|139B
|-10.84%
|138B
