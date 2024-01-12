(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and Thursday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Whitbread price target to 4,650 (4,550) pence - 'buy'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Tesco price target to 370 (360) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Marks & Spencer price target to 315 (310) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays raises Mondi price target to 1,200 (1,150) pence - 'underweight'
----------
Barclays cuts Airtel Africa price target to 170 (180) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Jefferies raises Admiral Group price target to 2,050 (1,850) pence - 'underperform'
----------
Goldman Sachs reinitiates Glencore with 'buy' - price target 530 pence
----------
Barclays cuts Glencore price target to 465 (475) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Barclays cuts Fresnillo price target to 590 (610) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Barclays raises Antofagasta price target to 1,390 (1,270) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Goldman Sachs reinitiates Anglo American with 'neutral' - price target 1,900 pence
----------
Barclays raises Anglo American price target to 2,630 (2,575) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Goldman Sachs reinitiates Rio Tinto with 'buy' - price target 7,300 pence
----------
Barclays cuts Rio Tinto price target to 6,000 (6,300) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays cuts Vodafone price target to 85 (92) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Bank of America reinitiates Imperial Brands with 'neutral' - price target 1,870 pence
----------
Bank of America reinitiates British American Tobacco with 'buy' - price target 2,900 pence
----------
Bank of America cuts Reckitt Benckiser price target to 5,700 (6,000) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Bank of America cuts Burberry price target to 1,400 (1,750) pence - 'underperform'
----------
Jefferies cuts Burberry price target to 1,460 (1,600) pence - 'hold'
----------
Bank of America raises InterContinental Hotels Group price target to 7,800 (7,300) pence - 'buy'
----------
Bank of America raises International Consolidated Airlines price target to 230 (220) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS cuts WPP to 'sell' (buy) - price target 700 (1,200) pence
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Barclays raises Hochschild Mining price target to 125 (105) pence - 'overw.'
----------
Barclays raises Greggs price target to 3,080 (3,020) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays cuts Ferrexpo price target to 120 (190) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Jefferies raises Bridgepoint price target to 310 (250) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan raises Ashmore Group price target to 183 (176) pence - 'underweight'
----------
RBC starts GBP Infrastructure Investments with 'outperform' - price target 90 pence
----------
Bank of America raises easyJet to 'buy' (underperform) - price target 640 (470) pence
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Berenberg cuts Synthomer price target to 320 (400) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays cuts South32 price target to 210 (225) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays cuts Gem Diamonds price target to 18 (20) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays cuts BHP Group price target to 2,620 (2,750) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Goldman Sachs reinitiates BHP Group with 'neutral' - price target 2,500 pence
----------
Jefferies raises Sabre Insurance price target to 145 (120) pence - 'hold'
----------
RBC cuts ITM Power price target to 140 (250) pence - 'outperform'
----------
RBC cuts Ceres Power to 'underperform' (sector perform) - price target 150 (600) pence
----------
Bank of America raises Ryanair price target to 27 (25) EUR - 'buy' - 'top pick'
----------
