(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
UBS raises Rolls-Royce price target to 400 (350) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Rolls-Royce price target to 400 (310) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises BAE Systems target to 1,290 (1,220) pence - 'buy'
----------
Kepler Cheuvreux raises Pearson price target to 915 (810) pence - 'reduce'
----------
Kepler Cheuvreux raises Informa price target to 900 (850) pence - 'buy'
----------
Kepler Cheuvreux cuts Relx to 'hold' (buy) - price target 3,100 (2,915) pence
----------
Redburn raises Lloyds Banking to 'neutral' - price target 50 pence
----------
Goldman Sachs raises J Sainsbury to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 350 (305) pence
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Haleon price target to 360 (365) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays raises Frasers Group price target to 1,085 (1,060) pence - 'overweight'
----------
RBC cuts Taylor Wimpey price target to 135 (145) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
RBC cuts Barratt Developments target to 500 (550) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
RBC cuts British American Tobacco price target to 2,900 (3,500) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
UBS cuts British American Tobacco price target to 2,900 (3,800) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC cuts Imperial Brands to 'sector perform' (outperform) - price target 1,800 (2,200) pence
----------
JPMorgan cuts Weir Group price target to 2,075 (2,400) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Spirax-Sarco Engineering price target to 10,300 (10,500) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Smiths Group price target to 1,910 (1,980) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts IMI price target to 1,850 (1,920) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Ashtead Group price target to 5,600 (5,800) pence - 'overweight'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
SocGen raises Watches of Switzerland price target to 864 (770) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg raises Moonpig price target to 265 (250) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts Moonpig price target to 230 (240) pence - 'buy'
----------
Kepler Cheuvreux cuts ITV price target to 95 (106) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays raises AJ Bell price target to 330 (310) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
RBC cuts Vistry price target to 750 (850) pence - 'underperform'
----------
RBC cuts Redrow price target to 750 (825) pence - 'outperform'
----------
RBC cuts Persimmon price target to 1,175 (1,300) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
RBC cuts Crest Nicholson price target to 175 (205) pence - 'underperform'
----------
RBC cuts Bellway price target to 3,050 (3,400) pence - 'outperform'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Vesuvius price target to 460 (470) pence - 'neutral'
----------
JPMorgan raises Spectris price target to 2,900 (2,850) pence - 'underweight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Rotork price target to 310 (330) pence - 'neutral'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Oxford Instruments target to 2,500 (2,850) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Bodycote price target to 580 (670) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Barclays cuts Future price target to 900 (1,080) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Future price target to 1,555 (1,685) pence - 'overweight'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Citigroup raises Wise price target to 590 (560) pence - 'sell'
----------
RBC cuts MJ Gleeson price target to 550 (575) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Citigroup starts Kingspan with 'neutral' - price target 75 EUR
----------
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.