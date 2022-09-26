Advanced search
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
2022-09-26
160.13 GBX   -1.07%
Iberdrola hires Barclays to sell stake in Spanish renewable portfolio, Expansion says
RE
01:16aBarclays Scoops Up $13 Million Contract to Administer UK Digital Visa Scheme
MT
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30
RE
Iberdrola hires Barclays to sell stake in Spanish renewable portfolio, Expansion says

09/26/2022 | 02:41am EDT
The logo of Spanish utility company Iberdrola is seen outside its headquarters in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish power company Iberdrola hired Barclays' investment bank to sell up to 49% in a portfolio of Spanish renewable power projects, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday, citing unidentified market sources.

Iberdrola is considering selling a stake in a series of wind and solar power projects, most of them still in development, with a total capacity of 1.2 gigawatts, the newspaper said.

The assets are worth about 500 million euros ($482.50 million), the newspaper said, according to its market sources.

Iberdrola is selling stakes in some of its most advanced renewable projects to raise cash to partly finance its 150 billion euro 2020-2030 investment plan. It has recently agreed to sell a minority stake in a giant off-shore wind project in Germany for 700 million euros.

Representatives of Iberdrola and Barclays did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

($1 = 1.0363 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.11% 161.54 Delayed Quote.-13.44%
IBERDROLA, S.A. -0.34% 10.165 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
