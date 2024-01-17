By Ying Xian Wong

Indonesia's central bank stood pat at its January policy meeting, to strengthen rupiah's exchange rate and as a pre-emptive measure to ensure inflation remains under control this year.

Bank Indonesia kept its benchmark seven-day reverse repo rate at 6.00%, as anticipated. All six economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected the decision. The central bank also kept its overnight deposit facility rate at 5.25% and its lending facility rate at 6.75%.

The rupiah exchange rate has remained stable amid the central bank's intervention and only weakened 1.24% against the dollar from the end of December last year, Bank Indonesia Gov. Perry Warjiyo said at a press conference. He expects the currency to stay steady--with a tendency to strengthen--supported by easing global uncertainty, a downward trend in developed country bond yields, and a likely weaker U.S. dollar.

Economists had largely expected Wednesday's decision. Barclays analysts had cited the likelihood of the rupiah being "well-behaved," coupled with the U.S. Federal Reserve looking unlikely to loosen its monetary policy.

Inflation was under control and remained within the target range of 2.0%-4.0% in 2023, Bank Indonesia said, adding that it will keep strengthening its monetary policy to ensure inflation is low and within the 1.5%-3.5% target this year.

With Indonesia's economic recovery continuing, growth for 2023 is expected to come in at 4.5%-5.3%, driven by consumption and investment, Warjiyo said. This year's expansion is tipped at 4.7%-5.5%, supported by domestic demand, he added.

Write to Ying Xian Wong at yingxian.wong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-24 0313ET