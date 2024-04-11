(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
JPMorgan raises Marks & Spencer to 'overweight' (neutral) - price target 330 (260) pence
----------
HSBC raises Kingfisher to 'buy' (hold) - price target 305 (235) pence
----------
HSBC raises Smiths Group to 'buy' (hold) - price target 2,000 (1,875) pence
----------
Jefferies raises United Utilities price target to 1,230 (1,200) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts Severn Trent price target to 2,880 (2,950) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg raises London Stock Exchange price target to 11,000 (10,600) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays raises Intermediate Capital price target to 2,450 (2,185) pence - 'over weight'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Phoenix Group price target to 570 (550) pence - 'hold'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts M&G price target to 240 (250) pence - 'buy'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Barclays cuts Jupiter Fund Management to 'underweight' (equal weight) - price target 85 (88) pence
----------
Berenberg raises Darktrace price target to 630 (600) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts Pennon Group price target to 830 (850) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays cuts abrdn price target to 145 (160) pence - 'underweight'
----------
Barclays cuts Ashmore Group price target to 225 (230) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Barclays raises Man Group price target to 300 (290) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Barclays cuts Liontrust Asset Management to 'equal weight' (overweight) - price target 760 (1,000) pence
----------
RBC starts Gresham House Energy Storage Fund with 'outperform' - price target 75 pence
----------
Barclays cuts THG price target to 84 (85) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
RBC raises XPS Pensions price target to 270 (255) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Berenberg cuts Kenmare Resources price target to 430 (440) pence - 'hold'
----------
