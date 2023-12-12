(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
JPMorgan raises Rio Tinto to 'overweight' (neutral) - price target 7,000 (6,310) pence
----------
JPMorgan raises Unite Group price target to 1,115 (1,020) pence - 'neutral'
----------
JPMorgan raises Land Securities price target to 730 (675) pence - 'neutral'
----------
JPMorgan adds Segro to 'analyst focus list', raises price target to 985 (885) pence - 'overweight'
----------
RBC raises Auto Trader price target to 700 (690) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
RBC raises Rightmove price target to 630 (620) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
Berenberg cuts Compass price target to 2,320 (2,385) pence - 'buy'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Compass price target to 2,200 pence - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Ashtead Group price target to 6,600 (6,700) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan raises Berkeley price target to 4,800 (4,400) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Jefferies cuts Croda price target to 5,300 (6,000) pence - 'buy'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
JPMorgan raises Big Yellow price target to 1,315 (1,200) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan raises British Land price target to 418 (400) pence - 'neutral'
----------
JPMorgan raises Tritax Big Box price target to 195 (175) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan raises LondonMetric Property target to 215 (200) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays starts 3i Infrastructure with 'overweight' - price target 385 pence
----------
Macquarie raises Virgin Money UK to 'outperform'
----------
JPMorgan raises Derwent London price target to 2,750 (2,650) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan raises Grainger price target to 305 (280) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays starts Sequoia Economic Infrastructure with 'overweight' - price target 95 pence
----------
Barclays starts BBGI Global Infrastructure with 'underweight' - price target 138 pence
----------
Barclays starts HICL Infrastructure with 'equal weight' - price target 146 pence
----------
Barclays starts GCP Infrastructure investments with 'underweight' - price target 70 pence
----------
Barclays starts Digital 9 Infrastructure with 'equal weight' - price target 50 pence
----------
HSBC raises Redde Northgate price target to 370 (365) pence - 'hold'
----------
Stifel cuts Future price target to 1,550 (1,650) pence - 'buy'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Jefferies cuts CVS Group price target to 1,530 (2,140) pence - 'hold'
----------
Jefferies raises Kerry price target to 84 (82) EUR - 'hold'
----------
RBC cuts Asos price target to 460 (510) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
Liberum raises On The Beach to 'buy' (hold)
----------
Stifel cuts GB Group price target to 365 (550) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays starts Pantheon Infrastructure with 'overweight' - price target 106 pence
----------
Barclays starts Cordiant Digital Infrastructure with 'overweight' - price target 112 pence
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Ferguson price target to 15,750 (16,050) pence - 'buy'
----------
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.