FTSE 100

JPMorgan raises Rio Tinto to 'overweight' (neutral) - price target 7,000 (6,310) pence

JPMorgan raises Unite Group price target to 1,115 (1,020) pence - 'neutral'

JPMorgan raises Land Securities price target to 730 (675) pence - 'neutral'

JPMorgan adds Segro to 'analyst focus list', raises price target to 985 (885) pence - 'overweight'

RBC raises Auto Trader price target to 700 (690) pence - 'sector perform'

RBC raises Rightmove price target to 630 (620) pence - 'sector perform'

Berenberg cuts Compass price target to 2,320 (2,385) pence - 'buy'

Goldman Sachs raises Compass price target to 2,200 pence - 'neutral'

Goldman Sachs cuts Ashtead Group price target to 6,600 (6,700) pence - 'buy'

JPMorgan raises Berkeley price target to 4,800 (4,400) pence - 'overweight'

Jefferies cuts Croda price target to 5,300 (6,000) pence - 'buy'

FTSE 250

JPMorgan raises Big Yellow price target to 1,315 (1,200) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan raises British Land price target to 418 (400) pence - 'neutral'

JPMorgan raises Tritax Big Box price target to 195 (175) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan raises LondonMetric Property target to 215 (200) pence - 'overweight'

Barclays starts 3i Infrastructure with 'overweight' - price target 385 pence

Macquarie raises Virgin Money UK to 'outperform'

JPMorgan raises Derwent London price target to 2,750 (2,650) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan raises Grainger price target to 305 (280) pence - 'overweight'

Barclays starts Sequoia Economic Infrastructure with 'overweight' - price target 95 pence

Barclays starts BBGI Global Infrastructure with 'underweight' - price target 138 pence

Barclays starts HICL Infrastructure with 'equal weight' - price target 146 pence

Barclays starts GCP Infrastructure investments with 'underweight' - price target 70 pence

Barclays starts Digital 9 Infrastructure with 'equal weight' - price target 50 pence

HSBC raises Redde Northgate price target to 370 (365) pence - 'hold'

Stifel cuts Future price target to 1,550 (1,650) pence - 'buy'

SMALL CAP

Jefferies cuts CVS Group price target to 1,530 (2,140) pence - 'hold'

Jefferies raises Kerry price target to 84 (82) EUR - 'hold'

RBC cuts Asos price target to 460 (510) pence - 'sector perform'

Liberum raises On The Beach to 'buy' (hold)

Stifel cuts GB Group price target to 365 (550) pence - 'buy'

Barclays starts Pantheon Infrastructure with 'overweight' - price target 106 pence

Barclays starts Cordiant Digital Infrastructure with 'overweight' - price target 112 pence

Goldman Sachs cuts Ferguson price target to 15,750 (16,050) pence - 'buy'

