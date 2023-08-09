(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Credit Suisse cuts Glencore price target to 500 (525) pence

----------

Credit Suisse cuts abrdn price target to 195 (210) pence - 'underperform'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts abrdn price target to 195 (200) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Barclays cuts Aviva price target to 470 (545) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Barclays raises Standard Chartered target to 860 (825) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Credit Suisse cuts Haleon price target to 387 (390) pence - 'outperform'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Jefferies raises Domino's Pizza to 'hold' (underperform) - price target 410 (240) pence

----------

Barclays cuts IWG price target to 135 (150) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.