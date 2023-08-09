(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning:
FTSE 100
Credit Suisse cuts Glencore price target to 500 (525) pence
Credit Suisse cuts abrdn price target to 195 (210) pence - 'underperform'
Goldman Sachs cuts abrdn price target to 195 (200) pence - 'neutral'
Barclays cuts Aviva price target to 470 (545) pence - 'equal weight'
Barclays raises Standard Chartered target to 860 (825) pence - 'equal weight'
Credit Suisse cuts Haleon price target to 387 (390) pence - 'outperform'
FTSE 250
Jefferies raises Domino's Pizza to 'hold' (underperform) - price target 410 (240) pence
Barclays cuts IWG price target to 135 (150) pence - 'equal weight'
