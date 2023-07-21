(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Barclays raises Next price target to 8,000 (7,200) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays raises 3i Group price target to 2,470 (2,390) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Ocado price target to 800 (600) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises IMI price target to 1,780 (1,690) pence - 'neutral'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Anglo American price target to 2,750 (2,800) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Jefferies raises Hargreaves Lansdown to 'buy' (underperform) - price target 1,015 (800) pence
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Stifel raises Darktrace price target to 430 (250) pence - 'hold'
----------
Stifel raises easyJet to 'buy' (hold) - price target 650 (550) pence
----------
UBS raises easyJet price target to 760 (710) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC raises easyJet price target to 550 (540) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
JPMorgan raises Intermediate Capital Group target to 1,625 (1,464) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Intermediate Capital Group target to 1,720 (1,750) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays raises International Distributions Services target to 265 (250) pence 'equal weight'
----------
JPMorgan raises International Distributions Services target to 300 (220) pence - 'neutral'
----------
UBS raises International Distributions Services target to 296 (240) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Dunelm price target to 1,310 (1,313) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays raises Dunelm price target to 1,350 (1,300) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Berenberg raises Energean price target to 1,570 (1,530) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Harbour Energy price target to 240 (290) pence - 'hold'
----------
Barclays cuts IG Group price target to 1,110 (1,210) pence - 'overweight'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Stifel raises Ryanair price target to 22 (18) EUR - 'buy'
----------
Barclays raises Bank of Ireland target to 14.70 (13.70) EUR - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays raises AIB price target to 5.60 (5.25) EUR - 'equal weight'
----------
Barclays starts Treatt with 'overweight' - price target 750 pence
----------
JPMorgan raises BHP price target to 2,480 (2,430) pence - 'neutral'
----------
