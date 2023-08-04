(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and Thursday:
FTSE 100
Jefferies cuts Mondi price target to 1,600 (1,650) pence - 'buy'
JPMorgan cuts Smith & Nephew price target to 1,405 (1,621) pence - 'neutral'
Barclays cuts Endeavour Mining price target to 2,400 (2,600) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays raises Haleon price target to 381 (378) pence - 'overweight'
Berenberg cuts Aviva price target to 481 (532) pence - 'buy'
Goldman Sachs raises London Stock Exchange target to 11,250 (11,050) pence - 'buy'
Credit Suisse cuts London Stock Exchange target to 8,500 (8,600) pence - 'outperform'
Deutsche Bank raises Next target to 6,700 (6,400) pence - 'hold'
Barclays raises Next price target to 8,100 (8,000) pence - 'overweight'
FTSE 250
Jefferies raises Ibstock price target to 162 (153) pence - 'hold'
Jefferies raises John Wood to 'buy' (hold) - price target 210 (237) pence
Jefferies raises TI Fluids to 'buy' (hold) - price target 150 (125) pence
Barclays cuts Virgin Money price target to 210 (230) pence - 'equal weight'
Barclays cuts Wizz Air price target to 2,150 (2,600) pence - 'underweight'
Berenberg raises Hikma Pharmaceuticals target to 2,100 (1,740) pence - 'hold'
SMALL CAP
Jefferies raises BP Marsh & Partners price target to 510 (495) pence - 'buy'
Barclays raises Sabre Insurance price target to 154 (140) pence - 'overweight'
Jefferies cuts TT Electronics price target to 175 (180) pence - 'hold'
Berenberg cuts Videndum price target to 1,055 (1,735) pence - 'buy'
Barclays cuts Petra Diamonds price target to 63 (70) pence - 'equal weight'
UBS raises Bank of Ireland price target to 13.10 (12.50) EUR - 'buy'
