(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and Thursday:

FTSE 100

Jefferies cuts Mondi price target to 1,600 (1,650) pence - 'buy'

JPMorgan cuts Smith & Nephew price target to 1,405 (1,621) pence - 'neutral'

Barclays cuts Endeavour Mining price target to 2,400 (2,600) pence - 'overweight'

Barclays raises Haleon price target to 381 (378) pence - 'overweight'

Berenberg cuts Aviva price target to 481 (532) pence - 'buy'

Goldman Sachs raises London Stock Exchange target to 11,250 (11,050) pence - 'buy'

Credit Suisse cuts London Stock Exchange target to 8,500 (8,600) pence - 'outperform'

Deutsche Bank raises Next target to 6,700 (6,400) pence - 'hold'

Barclays raises Next price target to 8,100 (8,000) pence - 'overweight'

FTSE 250

Jefferies raises Ibstock price target to 162 (153) pence - 'hold'

Jefferies raises John Wood to 'buy' (hold) - price target 210 (237) pence

Jefferies raises TI Fluids to 'buy' (hold) - price target 150 (125) pence

Barclays cuts Virgin Money price target to 210 (230) pence - 'equal weight'

Barclays cuts Wizz Air price target to 2,150 (2,600) pence - 'underweight'

Berenberg raises Hikma Pharmaceuticals target to 2,100 (1,740) pence - 'hold'

SMALL CAP

Jefferies raises BP Marsh & Partners price target to 510 (495) pence - 'buy'

Barclays raises Sabre Insurance price target to 154 (140) pence - 'overweight'

Jefferies cuts TT Electronics price target to 175 (180) pence - 'hold'

Berenberg cuts Videndum price target to 1,055 (1,735) pence - 'buy'

Barclays cuts Petra Diamonds price target to 63 (70) pence - 'equal weight'

UBS raises Bank of Ireland price target to 13.10 (12.50) EUR - 'buy'

