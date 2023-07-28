(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and Thursday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cuts Aviva to 'market perform' - price target 425 pence
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Barclays price target to 280 (275) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Barclays price target to 260 (270) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC cuts Barclays price target to 220 (230) pence - 'outperform'
----------
RBC cuts St James's Place price target to 1,300 (1,400) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts St James's Place price target to 1,210 (1,360) pence - 'hold'
----------
Jefferies cuts St James's Place price target to 1,360 (1,460) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Informa price target to 735 (700) pence - 'hold'
----------
UBS raises Informa price target to 800 (765) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Credit Suisse raises Informa price target to 900 (850) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Barclays raises Informa price target to 885 (820) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays raises Relx price target to 2,770 (2,700) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Relx price target to 2,200 (2,100) pence - 'hold'
----------
JPMorgan raises Relx price target to 3,100 (3,040) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Rentokil Initial price target to 690 (625) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts British American Tobacco price target to 2,950 (3,000) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Credit Suisse cuts Anglo American price target to 2,300 (2,350) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Berenberg cuts Anglo American price target to 2,400 (2,600) pence - 'hold'
----------
Barclays cuts Anglo American price target to 3,000 (3,100) pence - 'overweight'
----------
RBC cuts Shell price target to 2,700 (2,800) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Jefferies raises Centrica price target to 160 (130) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC cuts RS Group price target to 1,000 (1,050) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Berenberg cuts Beazley price target to 825 (880) pence - 'buy'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Airtel Africa price target to 140 (148) pence - 'buy'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
RBC cuts PageGroup price target to 570 (610) pence - 'outperform'
----------
RBC cuts Hays price target to 165 (170) pence - 'outperform'
----------
RBC raises Vesuvius price target to 565 (550) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Barclays raises Jupiter Fund Management price target to 130 (120) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
JPMorgan raises Bodycote price target to 670 (640) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Jefferies raises Indivior price target to 2,555 (2,330) pence - 'buy'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
UBS cuts Just Eat Takeaway.com pence price target to 2,200 (2,400) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises CVS Group price target to 2,140 (1,940) pence - 'hold'
----------
Jefferies cuts Forterra price target to 164 (180) pence - 'hold'
----------
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.