Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Barclays PLC (“Barclays” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BCS, OTC: BCLYF) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 1, 2021, Barclays disclosed that its Group Chief Executive, James E. “Jes” Staley, would be departing the Company, stating that “the preliminary conclusions from the FCA and the PRA of their investigation into Mr[.] Staley's characterisation to Barclays of his relationship with the late Mr[.] Jeffrey Epstein and the subsequent description of that relationship in Barclays’ response to the FCA” and “Mr[.] Staley’s intention to contest” those conclusions led to the mutual decision of his departure. On this news, Barclays’ stock price fell $0.25, or 2.2%, to close at $10.93 per ADR on November 2, 2021.

Then, on November 12, 2021, the Financial Times reported that Staley had “exchanged 1,200 emails with Jeffrey Epstein over a four-year period” with “unexplained phrases”. On this news, Barclays’ stock price fell $0.05, or 0.5% to close at $10.62 on November 12, 2021.

Then, on March 8, 2023, JPMorgan Chase Bank filed a third-party complaint against Staley for indemnity, contribution, breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of the faithless servant doctrine, alleging that “Staley knew without any doubt that Epstein was trafficking and abusing girls” and that he “personally spent time with young girls whom he met through Epstein on several occasions”; “personally visited young girls at Epstein’s apartments located at 301 East 66th Street”; “personally observed Epstein around young girls”; and personally observed “Epstein sexually grab young women in front of him.” On this news, Barclays’ stock price fell $0.29, or 3.4%, to close at $7.77 on March 9, 2023.

Then, on October 12, 2023, the FCA announced that it had decided to fine Staley £1.8 million and “ban him from holding a senior management or significant influence function in the financial services industry” after finding that he “recklessly approved a letter sent by Barclays to the FCA, which contained two misleading statements, about the nature of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and the point of their last contact.” Specifically, “[t]he letter claimed that Mr[.] Staley did not have a close relationship with Mr[.] Epstein. In reality, in emails between the two Mr[.] Staley described Mr[.] Epstein as one of his 'deepest' and 'most cherished' friends.” On this news, Barclays’ stock price fell $0.39, or 5%, to close at $7.43 per ADR on October 12, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Barclays securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231106618078/en/