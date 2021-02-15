Leading Questions: Jayne Opperman

What do you think makes a good leader?



Be curious - in part it's about learning, and in part it's about always being open to different ideas, knowing when there's a decision to be made and acting as quickly as you can. And I think it's really important to be optimistic. It inspires people and helps them see a better future.

Creating a safe environment where people can give you honest feedback is really important as a senior leader, so you can understand when people are telling you what they think you want to hear and when people feel they can be really open with you. Finally, seeing the best in people and inspiring them to be the best that they can.

How would you describe your leadership style?

I think of myself as a transformation coach for the team. I'm quite resilient and calm. I like to think my role is setting a clear vision and then inspiring others to be able to deliver that in a way that works for them. Ultimately working with great people just encourages me to lift the bar higher.

What tactics do you use to build a team?

When I'm hiring people who I think can help achieve something great, technical skills are important ­- but not as important as attitude. I look for people who think deeply about challenges, bring energy to help us solve some of those challenges and have integrity so that they do the right thing for our customers.