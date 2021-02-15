Log in
Barclays Plc    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/15 06:16:36 am
152.32 GBX   +4.40%
LEADING QUESTIONS : Jayne Opperman
PU
TAKE FIVE : Here comes the bull
RE
VEECO INSTRUMENTS : Barclays Adjusts Veeco Instruments PT to $24 From $22, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Leading Questions: Jayne Opperman

02/15/2021 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

What do you think makes a good leader?

Be curious - in part it's about learning, and in part it's about always being open to different ideas, knowing when there's a decision to be made and acting as quickly as you can. And I think it's really important to be optimistic. It inspires people and helps them see a better future.

Creating a safe environment where people can give you honest feedback is really important as a senior leader, so you can understand when people are telling you what they think you want to hear and when people feel they can be really open with you. Finally, seeing the best in people and inspiring them to be the best that they can.

How would you describe your leadership style?

I think of myself as a transformation coach for the team. I'm quite resilient and calm. I like to think my role is setting a clear vision and then inspiring others to be able to deliver that in a way that works for them. Ultimately working with great people just encourages me to lift the bar higher.

What tactics do you use to build a team?

When I'm hiring people who I think can help achieve something great, technical skills are important ­- but not as important as attitude. I look for people who think deeply about challenges, bring energy to help us solve some of those challenges and have integrity so that they do the right thing for our customers.

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 11:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 21 604 M 30 049 M 30 049 M
Net income 2020 1 169 M 1 626 M 1 626 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 1,91%
Capitalization 25 328 M 35 064 M 35 228 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 166,27 GBX
Last Close Price 145,90 GBX
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-0.53%35 064
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.11.16%430 728
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.10%288 678
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%275 189
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.12%212 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 829
