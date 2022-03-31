Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/31 11:36:48 am EDT
149.26 GBX   -1.44%
01:21pLondon court blocks planned forex class action against big banks
RE
12:15pVector Group's Shares Rise After Barclays Upgrade
MT
12:03pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Lower Midday; GameStop, AMD in Focus
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

London court blocks planned forex class action against big banks

03/31/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view of London

LONDON (Reuters) - A proposed multi-billion pound claim brought by thousands of asset managers, pension funds and financial institutions against major banks over alleged foreign exchange (forex) rigging has been blocked by a London court.

London's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), which had been considering the case against JPMorgan, Citigroup, Barclays, UBS and NatWest since last July, ruled on Thursday the case was not suitable to proceed as a U.S.-style, opt-out class action.

The European Commission paved the way for the proposed lawsuit by fining banks more than 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) in 2019 over two forex cartels, dubbed "Essex Express" and "Three Way Banana Split", between 2007 and 2013.

Michael O'Higgins, the former chairman of British watchdog The Pensions Regulator, and Phillip Evans, a former inquiry chair at the Competition Markets Authority, had been vying to lead a class action on behalf of financial claimants.

O'Higgins said his team was reviewing its options.

"This decision is extremely disappointing, because this claim is exactly the sort of claim that opt-out proceedings were introduced to facilitate in order to provide access to justice to all entities affected by the illegal behaviour of cartelists," he said.

"We are reviewing our options to decide how to move forward in a way that best serves the class that we seek to represent."

Representatives for the banks were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9021 euros)

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by David Evans)

By Kirstin Ridley


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -1.44% 149.26 Delayed Quote.-19.02%
CITIGROUP INC. -2.01% 53.83 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.85% 137.84 Delayed Quote.-10.84%
NATWEST GROUP PLC -1.23% 216.6 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
UBS GROUP AG 0.67% 18.145 Delayed Quote.9.77%
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
01:21pLondon court blocks planned forex class action against big banks
RE
12:15pVector Group's Shares Rise After Barclays Upgrade
MT
12:03pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Lower Midday; GameStop, AMD in Focus
MT
11:07aEuropean ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
09:48aBarclays Ups Minimum Hourly Pay of US Staff By $3.50
MT
09:19aSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Slip Premarket Thursday
MT
08:41aBarclays Raises Minimum Pay Rate for US Employees to $20.50/Hour From $17/Hour
MT
08:21aExclusive-U.S. gas producer Ascent Resources prepares for IPO -sources
RE
08:06aBarclays Announces a New Minimum Pay Rate for US Colleagues
BU
07:41aGoldman Sachs Keeps Barclays At Buy, Trims PT
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 964 M 28 912 M 28 912 M
Net income 2022 3 682 M 4 847 M 4 847 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,16x
Yield 2022 5,16%
Capitalization 25 360 M 33 382 M 33 382 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 151,44 GBX
Average target price 232,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-19.02%33 382
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.84%414 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.35%346 789
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.18%252 840
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.44%190 498
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.41%187 514