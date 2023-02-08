Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:25:03 2023-02-08 am EST
189.43 GBX   +0.31%
08:11aMulti-manager hedge funds offer big returns but at high cost
RE
07:16aPowell offers tonic after US jobs spooked stocks
AN
06:45aSynlab again weak after - analyst scolding
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Multi-manager hedge funds offer big returns but at high cost

02/08/2023 | 08:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: City of London financial district

LONDON (Reuters) - Multi-manager hedge funds charge expense fees about triple the size of traditional peers, a Barclays note to clients shows, in a sign of just how much of a price tag such funds can demand because of consistently higher returns.

The report sheds light on an opaque and complicated sector of finance where public money including pension schemes can make big returns but at higher costs.  

In the last five years, multi-manager hedge funds averaged returns of 8.3%, outperforming the wider industry's 5.5%, the note seen by Reuters this week said.

Investors paid higher fees because these firms outperformed the sector, industry sources said. The fees are not fixed and rise depending on the performance of the traders working within the funds.

While a traditional hedge fund has a fixed 2% cost fee and the owners of the fund take 20% of profits after costs, the multi-manager must pay bonuses to the traders working at the fund and therefore charge higher expense fees.

These variable bonus payments are wrapped up in the hedge funds costs, so instead of the "so-called" 2-and-20 charge, the multi-manager fund is more like 7-and-20, said Barclays.

Hedge funds such as Citadel, Millennium Management and Balyasny Asset Management employ a multi-manager hedge fund model, according to investors and public filings.

Millennium Management and Balyasny Asset Management declined to comment.

Barclays tracked 42 multi-manager hedge funds collectively managing over $290 billion in assets, two-thirds of which are in the United States, it added.

HIGH PERFORMANCE

Performance-related expenses are charged whether or not the total fund is successful. If a fund loses money but one trader has a good year, investors would still bear a percentage of the bonus payment due that one person, said two sources who invest in the hedge funds.

Investors pursue these funds because they make consistent returns, they said. Costs may run high, but the final amount they see back beats most other hedge funds.

For example, the Wellington fund, which sits within Citadel's multi-managers' fund, has had an annualised return of almost 20% since its 1990 start, said one industry source.

Multi-manager hedge funds have doubled assets under management since 2016, said the Barclays note. This group includes some of the world's largest hedge funds.

Two investors told Reuters they paid higher fees because it had become an industry standard, with one of them comparing the hedge funds to tech firm Uber, saying there was no fighting this fee model as it was the new reality.

As long as the outperformance continued, he would remain invested, he said.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Nell Mackenzie and Carolina Mandl


© Reuters 2023
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
08:11aMulti-manager hedge funds offer big returns but at high cost
RE
07:16aPowell offers tonic after US jobs spooked stocks
AN
06:45aSynlab again weak after - analyst scolding
DP
06:23aUK Public Finances Stay Vulnerable as Inflation Weighs
DJ
05:52aBarclays CEO Venkatakrishnan not presenting bank's results -spokesperson
RE
04:46aJPMorgan raises Trustpilot to 'overweight'
AN
04:11aMalaysia Q4 GDP growth expected to have slowed to 6.6% - Reuters poll
RE
02:05aColumn-Low visibility, low volatility make strange ..
RE
01:09aShoppers to face fresh price hikes as stores, suppliers pass on costs
RE
12:42aCellectis to Raise $25 Million in American Depositary Share Offering After Overallotmen..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 080 M 30 118 M 30 118 M
Net income 2022 4 924 M 5 913 M 5 913 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,41x
Yield 2022 3,78%
Capitalization 29 972 M 35 992 M 35 992 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 188,84 GBX
Average target price 237,21 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Alistair Currie Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC19.13%35 992
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.83%421 355
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.81%294 042
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.75%215 110
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.57%184 521
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.43%159 844