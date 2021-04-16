Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

My Working Day: Emily Li on finding data insights to help clients and customers

04/16/2021 | 06:16am EDT
Emily Li is a Senior Decision Analyst at Barclays.

Rather than waiting for customers to come to us, we can be more proactive in how help them.

Emily Li

Senior Decision Analyst at Barclays

Barclays plc published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 10:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 20 812 M 28 630 M 28 630 M
Net income 2021 2 984 M 4 105 M 4 105 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 31 527 M 43 460 M 43 371 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 199,42 GBX
Last Close Price 184,64 GBX
Spread / Highest target 60,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC25.88%43 460
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.75%460 634
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.81%334 220
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.75%285 882
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%211 871
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.49%191 442
