BARCLAYS PLC

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

New COVID-19 strain inflicts pain on stocks, sterling, threatens more volatility

12/21/2020 | 04:31am EST
FILE PHOTO: An investor places his hands on the back of his head in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares fell 2% on Monday, the dollar strengthened and market volatility surged amid growing unease over the economic impact of a new coronavirus strain in Britain which has seen several European countries shut their borders to the UK.

The news of the new strain, said to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original, has put some 16 million Britons under tougher lockdowns and has overshadowed U.S. lawmakers' agreement over a long-awaited stimulus bill.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting to discuss international travel and the flow of freight in and out of Britain.

Coinciding with the lack of a post-Brexit trade deal ahead of the Dec. 31 deadline, those developments sent the pound almost 2% lower at $1.3272. Losses of more than 1% on UK equities were led by 6%-7% tumbles at banks Lloyds and Barclays.

German shares fell around 2%, while pan-European travel and leisure stocks lost more than 5%.

MUFG analysts noted the tougher restrictions might have to remain place for months until more people are vaccinated.

"As a result, the economic slowdown will prove deeper and extend further into next year. It will dampen optimism over a stronger economic recovery in 2021," they told clients, noting this setback could necessitate more monetary stimulus.

Volatility, a measure of price swings on an asset class, swung higher across the board, with Wall Street's "fear gauge" the VIX -- rising above 25% for the first time since Dec. 11.

Implied overnight sterling volatility hit approached nine-month highs

Earlier, Asian shares outside Japan dipped 0.2% after hitting a string of record peaks last week. Japan's Nikkei shed 0.4%, off its highest since April 1991.

Futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.6%, despite opening stronger after U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said an agreement had been reached by congressional leaders on a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.

The setback could upend bullish bets on commodities such as oil and copper which were expected to benefit from a growth upswing next year.

Brent crude futures dropped more than 3% while copper, a key economic growth barometer, fell off the $8000-per-tonne mark it recently scaled for the first time since 2013.

"Investors' rosy expectations for 2021 have suddenly vanished due to a new variant of the virus," Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co, said.

DOLLAR TIME

The risk-off picture provided a boost to safe-haven assets, from government bonds to gold to the U.S. dollar. Speculators who had taken bearish dollar positions to the biggest since September, trimmed those in the week to Dec. 15, data showed on Friday

The dollar index rose as high as 90.68, up almost half a percent, well off last week's 89.723 level that marked the lowest since April 2018.

The euro edged lower at $1.222 while the yen firmed slightly at 103.5 per dollar.

The greenback also found support from a Nikkei report that Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had told officials to ensure the dollar did not fall below 100 yen.

Gold prices meanwhile climbed to six-week highs at $1,896 an ounce while U.S. and German bonds rallied, with yields down three to four basis points.

The U.S. two-year/10-year Treasury yield curve, another important gauge of growth expectations, flattened a touch. The curve had steepened on Friday to the highest levels in almost three years amid optimism about the stimulus bill..

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney, Editing by William Maclean)

By Sujata Rao


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.68% 77.954 Delayed Quote.3.34%
BARCLAYS PLC -3.17% 140.02 Delayed Quote.-19.28%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.97% 137.325 Delayed Quote.-3.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.43% 80.411 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.41% 30179.05 Delayed Quote.5.75%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 1.06% 0.92067 Delayed Quote.7.23%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.06% 126.441 Delayed Quote.3.94%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 1.22042 Delayed Quote.8.91%
GOLD 0.74% 1895.558 Delayed Quote.24.01%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.08% 0.8552 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.85% 50.06 Delayed Quote.-22.00%
NASDAQ 100 -0.11% 12738.181294 Delayed Quote.45.86%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.07% 12755.637855 Delayed Quote.42.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.76% 72.922 Delayed Quote.0.96%
NIKKEI 225 -0.18% 26714.42 Real-time Quote.13.13%
S&P 500 -0.35% 3709.41 Delayed Quote.14.81%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.12% 103.604 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
WTI -2.74% 47.155 Delayed Quote.-21.21%
Financials
Sales 2020 21 576 M 28 815 M 28 815 M
Net income 2020 1 095 M 1 463 M 1 463 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 25 164 M 33 955 M 33 607 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 154,37 GBX
Last Close Price 145,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 62,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-19.28%33 955
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.58%362 980
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.33%257 722
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.60%248 018
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.56%187 733
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.69%163 964
