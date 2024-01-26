Texas Bans Barclays From Participating in Bond Market Due to ESG Commitments

Texas officials have banned Barclays from participating in the state's municipal bond market because of concerns about the bank's environmental, social and governance policies.

JetBlue Warns It Might Scrap Spirit Airlines Takeover

JetBlue Airways warned that it could terminate its attempted takeover of Spirit Airlines next week after a federal judge's ruling blocked their planned merger.

Booz Allen's Quarterly Net Income Rises Sharply

Booz Allen Hamilton said its net income more than quadrupled in its fiscal third quarter and boosted its projections for the fiscal year ending in March.

Oak Hill Advisors Seeks $3 Billion to Lend to Larger Companies

The $63 billion credit arm of T. Rowe Price sees bigger businesses as more recession-proof.

Flexport Plans to Cut Another 20% of Staff

Flexport is planning to cut nearly 20% of its staff, or about 500 people, as the freight forwarder struggles to regain its financial footing following a slump in shipping demand, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Amex's stock soars toward record as affluent spenders drive growth

American Express came in ahead of Wall Street expectations with its financial forecasts for 2024.

Colgate-Palmolive's earnings buoyed by higher prices

Consumer goods company topped earnings estimates for the fourth quarter and offered upbeat guidance.

Norfolk Southern books another charge for Ohio derailment and misses on profit again

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. were hit hard Friday after the rail operator extended its streak of quarterly profit misses and booked yet another charge associated with the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, nearly a year ago.

For Blackstone's Property Fund, Resilient Valuations Might Have a Downside

Blackstone's flagship property fund spent 2023 trying to staunch the flow of shareholder cash out the door. A quiet spell for fundraising is its next challenge.

This Year, Tesla Stock Isn't So Magnificent

Tesla shares have dropped during an otherwise banner stretch for technology heavyweights.

