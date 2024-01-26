McKinsey's Top Leader Faces Vote to Unseat Him

The consulting giant's global managing partner, Bob Sternfels, didn't receive a majority of support in a second round of voting; senior partners will vote again in coming days.

Texas Bans Barclays From Participating in Bond Market Due to ESG Commitments

Texas officials have banned Barclays from participating in the state's municipal bond market because of concerns about its environmental, social and governance policies.

For Rate Cuts, It All Comes Down to the Job Market

With its favored inflation measure moving lower, the Federal Reserve is getting the signal it needs to start cutting rates.

For Blackstone's Property Fund, Resilient Valuations Might Have a Downside

Blackstone's flagship property fund spent 2023 trying to staunch the flow of shareholder cash out the door. A quiet spell for fundraising is its next challenge.

Oak Hill Advisors Seeks $3 Billion to Lend to Larger Companies

The $63 billion credit arm of T. Rowe Price sees bigger businesses as more recession-proof.

Unusual IPO Slump Makes a Rebound Harder to Predict

The lengthy slump in U.S. initial public offerings is at odds with their historical patterns of activity, indicating the IPO market might be suffering from an extended hangover after a boom three years ago, according to a recent study.

New Year Brings New Voters to Fed's Rate-Setting Committee

The presidents of the Atlanta, Cleveland, Richmond and San Francisco Fed banks are rotating into voting positions at the FOMC.

What I Learned When I Stopped Watching the Stock Market

Over-reacting to the news can poison your portfolio and sour your life. Here's how to keep your investment plan on track.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Visa, St. James's Place, Admiral Group and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Warburg Pincus and TA Associates to Sell Procare Solutions in $1.86 Billion Deal

Buyout shop Warburg Pincus has backed Procare since 2018, while peer TA has been an investor since 2015.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-24 1615ET