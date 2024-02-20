Barclays Leans Away From Wall Street in Revamp Plan

The U.K. lender will cap the share of assets devoted to its sprawling investment-banking arm in favor of its home business.

Barclays Doesn't Want to Be Cool

Few themes have been as unpopular among investors in recent years as European investment banking and the U.K. Barclays wants to double down on both.

New Rules Will Force Buyout Firms to Flag Suspicious Investments

The Treasury Department is extending anti-money-laundering rules to private-equity, venture-capital and hedge funds.

An Executive Bought a Rival's Stock. The SEC Says That's Insider Trading.

Defense lawyers say the case is the first to involve "shadow insider trading."

Meet the Everyday Investors Along for Nvidia's Wild Stock-Market Ride

By some metrics, shares of the graphics-chip maker has become even more popular than Tesla's.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Barclays, Westpac and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Capital One Is Buying Discover Financial for $35 Billion

The deal would combine two of the largest credit-card companies in the U.S. at a booming time for the sector.

Chinese Banks Slash a Key Lending Rate as Economy Falters

China's longer-term benchmark lending rate was lowered this month after the central bank held its policy rates steady, according to data released by the People's Bank of China.

RBA Not Ruling Out Further Increases

The Reserve Bank of Australia debated the possibility of raising interest rates further at its February meeting, but decided to leave policy settings unchanged given recent signs that inflation had moderated further.

ANZ's $3.2 Billion Suncorp Bank Buy Approved by Competition Tribunal

ANZ Group Holdings' $3.2 billion acquisition of Suncorp Group's banking unit has got a major boost with the Australian Competition Tribunal allowing the deal to proceed.

