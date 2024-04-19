(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and Thursday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Peel Hunt starts NatWest with 'buy' - price target 330 pence
----------
Peel Hunt starts Lloyds Banking with 'hold' - price target 55 pence
----------
Peel Hunt starts Barclays with 'buy' - price target 245 pence
----------
RBC raises Phoenix Group price target to 615 (600) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Barclays raises easyJet price target to 740 (700) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises National Grid price target to 1,096 (1,092) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Rentokil price target to 560 (555) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Numis cuts DS Smith to 'hold' (buy) - price target 415 (385) pence
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Numis cuts Man Group to 'add' (buy) - price target 300 (315) pence
----------
Barclays raises AJ Bell price target to 340 (330) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Barclays raises Vinacapital Vietnam target to 550 (535) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays cuts Victrex price target to 1,750 (1,830) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Kepler Cheuvreux raises Hunting price target to 530 (495) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays raises Johnson Matthey target to 2,170 (2,030) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
UBS raises Johnson Matthey price target to 1950 (1650) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Barclays cuts Dunelm price target to 1,300 (1,350) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Dunelm price target to 1,140 (1,190) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Barclays reinitiates JD Wetherspoon with 'overweight' - price target 875 pence
----------
RBC cuts Hays price target to 130 (135) pence - 'outperform'
----------
RBC cuts PageGroup price target to 540 (545) pence - 'outperform'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Asos price target to 360 (320) pence - 'sell'
----------
