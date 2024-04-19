(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and Thursday:

FTSE 100

Peel Hunt starts NatWest with 'buy' - price target 330 pence

Peel Hunt starts Lloyds Banking with 'hold' - price target 55 pence

Peel Hunt starts Barclays with 'buy' - price target 245 pence

RBC raises Phoenix Group price target to 615 (600) pence - 'outperform'

Barclays raises easyJet price target to 740 (700) pence - 'overweight'

Goldman Sachs raises National Grid price target to 1,096 (1,092) pence - 'neutral'

Goldman Sachs raises Rentokil price target to 560 (555) pence - 'neutral'

Numis cuts DS Smith to 'hold' (buy) - price target 415 (385) pence

FTSE 250

Numis cuts Man Group to 'add' (buy) - price target 300 (315) pence

Barclays raises AJ Bell price target to 340 (330) pence - 'equal weight'

Barclays raises Vinacapital Vietnam target to 550 (535) pence - 'overweight'

Barclays cuts Victrex price target to 1,750 (1,830) pence - 'overweight'

Kepler Cheuvreux raises Hunting price target to 530 (495) pence - 'buy'

Barclays raises Johnson Matthey target to 2,170 (2,030) pence - 'equal weight'

UBS raises Johnson Matthey price target to 1950 (1650) pence - 'neutral'

Barclays cuts Dunelm price target to 1,300 (1,350) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan cuts Dunelm price target to 1,140 (1,190) pence - 'neutral'

Barclays reinitiates JD Wetherspoon with 'overweight' - price target 875 pence

RBC cuts Hays price target to 130 (135) pence - 'outperform'

RBC cuts PageGroup price target to 540 (545) pence - 'outperform'

SMALL CAP

Goldman Sachs raises Asos price target to 360 (320) pence - 'sell'

