    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:18 2023-04-14 am EDT
157.88 GBX   +3.23%
02:05aProxy advisor ISS calls on investors to back Barclays board
RE
02:02aBarclays to Further Cut Jobs in Investment Bank, Sky News Reports
DJ
01:58aStocks called up after US bank earnings
AN
Proxy advisor ISS calls on investors to back Barclays board

04/17/2023 | 02:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Barclays Bank logo

LONDON (Reuters) - Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended Barclays investors re-elect all board members at its annual meeting in May, a move that may quell a backlash against bosses for their support of former CEO Jes Staley, as investigations into his links with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein continue.

The influential proxy advisor said in a report published on Monday that "questions may be posed" as to the board's judgment in its decision to back Staley between 2019-2021, but it may be premature to consider the voting implications for director elections at this stage.

"Although it is accepted that the Board could only have acted based on information available to it at the time ... given how recently events have unfolded, it may be sensible to defer any attempt at answering such questions until further news emerges from ongoing investigations," ISS said.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Lawrence White)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 26 150 M 32 491 M 32 491 M
Net income 2023 4 948 M 6 148 M 6 148 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,11x
Yield 2023 5,74%
Capitalization 24 556 M 30 510 M 30 510 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 87 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 157,88 GBX
Average target price 229,62 GBX
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Alistair Currie Group Chief Operating Officer
Matt Fitzwater Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-0.40%30 510
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.45%406 682
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.87%236 139
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%228 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.57%169 741
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.00%149 174
