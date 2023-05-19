Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Barclays PLC
  News
  Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:30:24 2023-05-19 am EDT
158.05 GBX   -0.01%
04:08aRBC raises St James's Place to 'outperform'
AN
01:05aAnalysis-Investment banking faultlines trigger European job shake-up
RE
01:03aAnalysis-Investors see trouble ahead after Europe's stellar first quarter
RE
RBC raises St James's Place to 'outperform'

05/19/2023 | 04:08am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and Thursday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

RBC raises St James's Place to 'outperform' ('sector perform') - target 1,400 (1,390) pence

----------

Credit Suisse cuts Experian price target to 2,800 (2,850) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Barclays raises ConvaTec price target to 300 (295) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays cuts BT Group target to 225 (240) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Berenberg raises Burberry price target to 2,400 (1,730) pence - 'hold'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Burberry price target to 2,450 (2,310) pence - 'hold'

----------

Credit Suisse raises Informa price target to 824 (816) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts British American Tobacco price target to 3,000 (3,500) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Citigroup raises Sage Group price target to 960 (920) pence - 'buy'

----------

Bank of America cuts JD Sports Fashion price target to 233 (235) pence - 'buy'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Barclays cuts Future price target to 1,350 (1,620) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays raises Aston Martin Lagonda price target to 300 (250) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Berenberg raises Genuit Group price target to 400 (370) pence - 'buy'

----------

RBC cuts Asos price target to 590 (950) pence - 'sector perform'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts IQE price target to 30 (40) pence - 'buy'

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASOS PLC 3.59% 472.8 Delayed Quote.-11.17%
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC 3.46% 268.9977 Delayed Quote.68.78%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.35% 28.47 Delayed Quote.-14.04%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.20% 157.84 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) 1.48% 10.98 End-of-day quote.-2.14%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 0.43% 2667.5 Delayed Quote.-19.06%
BT GROUP PLC -0.68% 139.75 Delayed Quote.25.57%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC -2.97% 2315 Delayed Quote.17.68%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.47% 46.39 Delayed Quote.4.09%
CONVATEC GROUP PLC 0.88% 228 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.19% 9.782 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
EXPERIAN PLC 0.54% 2817 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
FTSE 100 0.33% 7767.94 Delayed Quote.3.90%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.03% 19303.93 Delayed Quote.2.36%
FUTURE PLC 2.44% 901.5 Delayed Quote.-30.54%
GENUIT GROUP PLC -0.75% 336.4515 Delayed Quote.20.64%
INFORMA PLC 0.61% 727 Delayed Quote.16.62%
IQE PLC 9.64% 22.75 Delayed Quote.-58.21%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC -0.90% 171.1 Delayed Quote.36.86%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.25% 1147.13 Real-time Quote.7.72%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.29% 1572.93 Real-time Quote.3.01%
SAGE GROUP PLC -0.05% 855 Delayed Quote.14.73%
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC 1.07% 1137 Delayed Quote.2.74%
Financials
Sales 2023 26 602 M 33 021 M 33 021 M
Net income 2023 5 173 M 6 421 M 6 421 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,83x
Yield 2023 5,57%
Capitalization 24 565 M 30 492 M 30 492 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 87 400
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 158,06 GBX
Average target price 240,16 GBX
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Coimbatore Sundararajan Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Alistair Currie Group Chief Operating Officer
Matt Fitzwater Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-0.29%30 492
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.24%404 591
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.71%240 739
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.04%227 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%171 456
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.38%159 410
