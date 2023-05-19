(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and Thursday:
FTSE 100
RBC raises St James's Place to 'outperform' ('sector perform') - target 1,400 (1,390) pence
Credit Suisse cuts Experian price target to 2,800 (2,850) pence - 'neutral'
Barclays raises ConvaTec price target to 300 (295) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays cuts BT Group target to 225 (240) pence - 'overweight'
Berenberg raises Burberry price target to 2,400 (1,730) pence - 'hold'
Deutsche Bank raises Burberry price target to 2,450 (2,310) pence - 'hold'
Credit Suisse raises Informa price target to 824 (816) pence - 'outperform'
Goldman Sachs cuts British American Tobacco price target to 3,000 (3,500) pence - 'neutral'
Citigroup raises Sage Group price target to 960 (920) pence - 'buy'
Bank of America cuts JD Sports Fashion price target to 233 (235) pence - 'buy'
FTSE 250
Barclays cuts Future price target to 1,350 (1,620) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays raises Aston Martin Lagonda price target to 300 (250) pence - 'overweight'
Berenberg raises Genuit Group price target to 400 (370) pence - 'buy'
RBC cuts Asos price target to 590 (950) pence - 'sector perform'
SMALL CAP
Deutsche Bank cuts IQE price target to 30 (40) pence - 'buy'
