Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:27:54 2023-02-20 am EST
175.87 GBX   +1.37%
08:17aRogers-Shaw lawyers could nab bigger share of C$100 million-plus fee jackpot
RE
06:35aEuropean Midday Briefing: Cautious Start to Week as Geopolitical Tensions Mount
DJ
06:12aAnalyst recommendations: Barclays, Omnicom...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rogers-Shaw lawyers could nab bigger share of C$100 million-plus fee jackpot

02/20/2023 | 08:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Rogers and Shaw Communications logos

TORONTO (Reuters) - As Rogers Communications' long-delayed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc nears its final hurdle, bankers, lawyers and shareholder advisors are preparing to finally pocket a C$100 million-plus ($75 million) fee from the bitterly contested deal.

And in a rare twist, the lawyers are expected to pocket more of the total fees than the bankers, who normally benefit the most from outsized transactions, say sources. The deal is among the biggest fee events in Canadian M&A history, and a source familiar with the situation told Reuters it would land banks involved with 5% to 10% of their annual investment banking fees.

The C$20 billion deal, which will create Canada's No. 2 telecoms operator, has passed all legal hurdles after the Competition Tribunal objected on concerns that included the merger would raise wireless fees in Canada, already the highest in the world.

After battling for two years in the courts, the antitrust agency decided to take its objections no further legally and the merger now awaits final nod from Minister of innovation, science and industry Francois-Philippe Champagne.

Rogers and Shaw estimated in April 2021 that the transaction would cost C$100 million in total fees, but some bankers and lawyers now expect the payout to be higher due to the lengthy court battle. Rogers declined to provide revised figures.

While law firms sometimes negotiate fixed fees on transactions, market participants said such deals would be unlikely on transactions that faced the amount of legal uncertainty of Rogers-Shaw. Back when the deal was launched, it was not known that Rogers would face a more than two-year battle for regulatory approval, racking up lawyer fees, who are paid by the hour.

"Due to the lengthy approval process, the legal teams are likely to take the majority of these fees, which is not typical," said Derek Van der Plaat, a managing director at BDO Canada, M&A and Capital Markets.

The Rogers-Shaw deal is expected to be the tenth-largest deal in Canadian history since 1995, according to data from Dealogic.

Law firms Lax O'Sullivan Lisus Gottlieb represented Rogers, while Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg and Wachtell are lawyers for Shaw.

FREEDOM SALE

Law firms Goodmans and Torys advised Rogers and its controlling shareholder, while Davies Ward Phillips and Vineberg and Wachtell, Lipton Rosen and Katz represented Shaw. Burnet, Duckworth and Palmer is an independent legal advisor to a special committee of independent directors of Shaw.

None of the law firms responded to Reuters queries on the legal fee.

Rogers retained BofA Securities and Barclays as financial advisors while Shaw was advised by TD Securities and CIBC World Markets Inc for its special committee.

A spokesperson for Barclays declined to comment and TD, CIBC and BofA did not respond to requests for comment.

While fewer fee transparency regulations in Canada make data harder to come by, another top 10 Canadian deal was EnCana Corp's $22.4 billion spin out of its oil sands operations into Cenovus Energy Inc in 2009, which fetched $265 million on a before-tax basis in total fees, documents filed with the U.S. regulator showed.

Rogers agreed to sell Shaw's mobile unit Freedom Mobile to Quebecor Inc as a concession after the competition bureau blocked the original deal, which created another fee stream. Bennett Jones represented Quebecor at the Competition Tribunal.

Rogers and Shaw on Friday extended the closing deadline for the fourth time to March 31.

($1 = 1.3329 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Divya Rajagopal; Editing by Denny Thomas and Josie Kao)

By Maiya Keidan and Divya Rajagopal


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 1.38% 175.9957 Delayed Quote.9.45%
BRENT OIL 0.77% 83.77 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. -1.37% 24.51 Delayed Quote.-6.70%
QUEBECOR INC. -1.35% 32.26 Delayed Quote.6.64%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.95% 66.17 Delayed Quote.4.42%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.00% 39.25 Delayed Quote.0.62%
WTI 0.91% 77.305 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
08:17aRogers-Shaw lawyers could nab bigger share of C$100 million-plus fee jackpot
RE
06:35aEuropean Midday Briefing: Cautious Start to Week as Geopolitica..
DJ
06:12aAnalyst recommendations: Barclays, Omnicom...
MS
05:44aBOE's March Decision May Come Down to Upcoming Data
DJ
04:55aJPMorgan Lifts Barclays PT, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
04:44aFTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Financial Stocks Gain
DJ
04:16aBerenberg lowers Spectris; RBC cuts Direct Line
AN
02:54aDarktrace calls in E&Y; Bank of Cyprus payout near
AN
02/19China holds lending benchmarks for 6th month, but more easing seen
RE
02/17FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% After Record-Breaking Week
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 26 107 M 31 319 M 31 319 M
Net income 2023 5 078 M 6 092 M 6 092 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,49x
Yield 2023 5,31%
Capitalization 27 537 M 33 034 M 33 034 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 87 400
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 173,50 GBX
Average target price 238,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Alistair Currie Group Chief Operating Officer
Matt Fitzwater Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC9.45%33 034
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.07%417 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.73%282 686
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.50%212 285
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.02%182 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.02%159 162