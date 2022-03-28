Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating Barclays PLC - BCS

03/28/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating whether Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company") (NYSE:BCS) and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 28, 2022, Reuters published an article entitled, "Barclays faces $590 million hit, scrutiny over sales slip-up." The article stated that, "British bank Barclays faces an estimated 450 million pound ($592 million) loss and regulatory scrutiny for exceeding a U.S. limit on sales of structured products, some of which have surged in popularity since Russia's invasion of Ukraine." In addition, the article revealed that, "Barclays [. . .] also said on Monday that it will have to delay a planned 1 billion pound share buyback as of the loss, which it will have to incur as a result of buying back the securities in question at their original purchase price."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 28, 2022, damaging investors.

If you currently own stock or options in Barclays PLC and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, corporate governance and shareholder rights, consumer, and cybersecurity and data privacy litigation, as well as whistleblower representation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com.


Financials
Sales 2022 21 943 M 28 725 M 28 725 M
Net income 2022 3 902 M 5 109 M 5 109 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,69x
Yield 2022 4,80%
Capitalization 26 873 M 35 180 M 35 180 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 160,48 GBX
Average target price 238,38 GBX
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-10.53%36 947
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.38%419 063
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.71%352 676
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.59%247 687
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.55%199 811
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%183 927