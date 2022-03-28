SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating Barclays PLC - BCS

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating whether Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company") (NYSE:BCS) and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 28, 2022, Reuters published an article entitled, "Barclays faces $590 million hit, scrutiny over sales slip-up." The article stated that, "British bank Barclays faces an estimated 450 million pound ($592 million) loss and regulatory scrutiny for exceeding a U.S. limit on sales of structured products, some of which have surged in popularity since Russia's invasion of Ukraine." In addition, the article revealed that, "Barclays [. . .] also said on Monday that it will have to delay a planned 1 billion pound share buyback as of the loss, which it will have to incur as a result of buying back the securities in question at their original purchase price."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 28, 2022, damaging investors.

