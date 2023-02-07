Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:52:57 2023-02-07 am EST
188.03 GBX   +0.80%
03:30aSeven out of ten UK households fear cost-of-living hit -NielsenIQ
RE
02/06INDIA BONDS-Bond yields little changed as traders await supply, RBI decision
RE
02/06UK retailers struggle but consumers spend on films and holidays
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Seven out of ten UK households fear cost-of-living hit -NielsenIQ

02/07/2023 | 03:30am EST
FILE PHOTO: An employee arranges produce inside a Sainsburys supermarket in Richmond, west London

LONDON (Reuters) - Some 72% of UK households fear they will be severely or moderately affected by the cost-of-living crisis in the first part of 2023, up from 54% at the end of last year, survey data from market researcher NielsenIQ showed on Tuesday.

After a tough 2022, British consumers are facing an even tighter squeeze on their finances this year. Inflation is running at 10.5%, mortgage rates are rising and the government is cutting back support on household energy bills.

NielsenIQ said UK grocery sales on a value basis rose 7.6% in the four weeks to Jan. 28, due to an increase in food price inflation to 13.8%.

However, volume sales fell 6.9% - the lowest volume growth recorded in over nine months, which reflects the concern shoppers have about cost-of-living increases, it said.

"We expect a challenging first quarter for the grocery industry, with inflation very much top of mind for shoppers," Mike Watkins, NielsenIQ's UK head of retailer and business insight, said.

"As a result, shoppers will continue to trade down to cheaper brands or private label products."

Echoing data from rival market researcher Kantar last week, NielsenIQ said German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl continued to show strong momentum with sales growth of 21.9% and 17.3% respectively over the 12 weeks to Jan. 28.

It said Lidl overtook Morrisons to become the UK's fifth largest grocer with a market share of 8.9%.

Sales at market leader Tesco rose 8.1%. They were up 8.3% at Sainsbury's and up 7.4% at Asda but down 0.5% at Morrisons.

NielsenIQ said online's share of all FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) sales was 11.1% - similar to its share in the latter part of 2022.

Separately on Tuesday, surveys from the British Retail Consortium and Barclays showed spending at British retailers slowed in January but the overall picture looked a bit brighter as consumers treated themselves to cinema trips and booked holidays.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 0.62% 187.66 Delayed Quote.17.68%
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.71% 268.5 Delayed Quote.22.46%
TESCO PLC 0.37% 247.4 Delayed Quote.9.95%
Financials
Sales 2022 25 080 M 30 145 M 30 145 M
Net income 2022 4 924 M 5 918 M 5 918 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,33x
Yield 2022 3,83%
Capitalization 29 607 M 35 586 M 35 586 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 186,54 GBX
Average target price 237,21 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Alistair Currie Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC17.68%35 586
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.21%416 280
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.81%290 843
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.25%214 655
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.48%182 796
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.43%159 867