(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning:
FTSE 100
SocGen cuts Centrica to 'hold' (buy) - price target 160 (156) pence
Goldman Sachs raises Admiral price target to 2,000 (1,750) pence - 'sell'
JPMorgan raises Intermediate Capital price target to 2,117 (1,882) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan places London Stock Exchange on 'analyst focus list', raises price target to 11,200 (10,400) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan raises Schroders price target to 521 (486) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan cuts St James's Place place price target to 743 (795) pence - 'neutral'
UBS cuts Smith & Nephew price target to 1,090 (1,150) pence - 'neutral'
Goldman Sachs raises Sage price target to 1,280 (1,040) pence - 'neutral'
FTSE 250
Barclays raises Trainline to 'equal weight' (underweight) - price target 355 (270) pence
JPMorgan raises abrdn price target to 183 (181) pence - 'neutral'
JPMorgan raises Ashmore price target to 176 (170) pence - 'underweight'
JPMorgan raises Bridgepoint price target to 262 (237) pence - 'neutral'
JPMorgan raises Hargreaves Lansdown target to 630 (616) pence - 'underweight'
UBS cuts Hargreaves Lansdown price target to 620 (650) pence - 'sell'
JPMorgan raises Man Group price target to 323 (303) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan raises Ninety One price target to 194 (173) pence - 'neutral'
JPMorgan raises Petershill partners target to 245 (213) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan raises Quilter price target to 96 (90) pence - 'neutral'
JPMorgan raises TP ICAP price target to 259 (253) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays raises IntegraFin price target to 350 (330) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays raises Currys price target to 57 (53) pence - 'equal weight'
Berenberg raises Currys price target to 64 (62) pence - 'hold'
Berenberg reinitiates Great Portland with 'hold' - price target 453 pence
Berenberg reinitiates Derwent London with 'hold' - price target 2512 pence
Exane BNP reinitiates Inchcape with 'outperform' - price target 920 pence
SMALL CAP
Jefferies cuts Naked Wines price target to 95 (105) pence - 'buy'
