(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning:

FTSE 100

SocGen cuts Centrica to 'hold' (buy) - price target 160 (156) pence

Goldman Sachs raises Admiral price target to 2,000 (1,750) pence - 'sell'

JPMorgan raises Intermediate Capital price target to 2,117 (1,882) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan places London Stock Exchange on 'analyst focus list', raises price target to 11,200 (10,400) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan raises Schroders price target to 521 (486) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan cuts St James's Place place price target to 743 (795) pence - 'neutral'

UBS cuts Smith & Nephew price target to 1,090 (1,150) pence - 'neutral'

Goldman Sachs raises Sage price target to 1,280 (1,040) pence - 'neutral'

FTSE 250

Barclays raises Trainline to 'equal weight' (underweight) - price target 355 (270) pence

JPMorgan raises abrdn price target to 183 (181) pence - 'neutral'

JPMorgan raises Ashmore price target to 176 (170) pence - 'underweight'

JPMorgan raises Bridgepoint price target to 262 (237) pence - 'neutral'

JPMorgan raises Hargreaves Lansdown target to 630 (616) pence - 'underweight'

UBS cuts Hargreaves Lansdown price target to 620 (650) pence - 'sell'

JPMorgan raises Man Group price target to 323 (303) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan raises Ninety One price target to 194 (173) pence - 'neutral'

JPMorgan raises Petershill partners target to 245 (213) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan raises Quilter price target to 96 (90) pence - 'neutral'

JPMorgan raises TP ICAP price target to 259 (253) pence - 'overweight'

Barclays raises IntegraFin price target to 350 (330) pence - 'overweight'

Barclays raises Currys price target to 57 (53) pence - 'equal weight'

Berenberg raises Currys price target to 64 (62) pence - 'hold'

Berenberg reinitiates Great Portland with 'hold' - price target 453 pence

Berenberg reinitiates Derwent London with 'hold' - price target 2512 pence

Exane BNP reinitiates Inchcape with 'outperform' - price target 920 pence

SMALL CAP

Jefferies cuts Naked Wines price target to 95 (105) pence - 'buy'

