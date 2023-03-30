South Korea bonds not yet added to WGBI in FTSE Russell index review

March 30 (Reuters) -
South Korea, India, and Switzerland will remain on watch
lists for possible country reclassification and inclusion in key
government bond indexes, FTSE Russell said on Thursday.
India and Switzerland have been on watch since 2021 for
possible inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond
Index (EMGBI) and World Government Bond Index (WGBI)
respectively, while South Korea was added to the WGBI watch list
in September 2022, FTSE Russell said.
Last week, Barclays said it expected South Korean bonds to
join the WGBI and estimated some $60 billion in passive flows
over several quarters.
The yield on the 10-year South Korean government bond
stands at 3.303%, 43 basis points below the close of
2022. It touched an intraday 2023 low of 3.128% in early
February.
Korea is already included in other major bond indexes
like the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index and JPMorgan's GBI-DM
Broad Index.
On equities, Vietnam will remain on watch for possible
reclassification as Secondary Emerging market from its current
Frontier Market status, FTSE Russell said.
Nigeria was being reviewed to 'unclassified market' due to
delays in capital repatriation. The relevant criteria was
downgraded to 'not met' from 'restricted', but no
reclassification was announced and it remains a Frontier Market.
Iceland's final tranche of the reclassification as
Secondary Emerging market was effective as of March 20.
Mongolia will notch Frontier Market status effective
September, FTSE Russell said.
