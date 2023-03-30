Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:16 2023-03-30 am EDT
144.82 GBX   +1.97%
05:47pSouth Korea bonds not yet added to WGBI in FTSE Russell index review
RE
02:49pBrazil's New Fiscal Framework Limits Spending Increases -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:03pFTSE 100 Ends Thursday Up 0.74%, Hitting Highest Level in Two Weeks
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Korea bonds not yet added to WGBI in FTSE Russell index review

03/30/2023 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 30 (Reuters) -

South Korea, India, and Switzerland will remain on watch lists for possible country reclassification and inclusion in key government bond indexes, FTSE Russell said on Thursday.

India and Switzerland have been on watch since 2021 for possible inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI) and World Government Bond Index (WGBI) respectively, while South Korea was added to the WGBI watch list in September 2022, FTSE Russell said.

Last week, Barclays said it expected South Korean bonds to join the WGBI and estimated some $60 billion in passive flows over several quarters.

The yield on the 10-year South Korean government bond stands at 3.303%, 43 basis points below the close of 2022. It touched an intraday 2023 low of 3.128% in early February.

Korea is already included in other major bond indexes like the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index and JPMorgan's GBI-DM Broad Index.

On equities, Vietnam will remain on watch for possible reclassification as Secondary Emerging market from its current Frontier Market status, FTSE Russell said.

Nigeria was being reviewed to 'unclassified market' due to delays in capital repatriation. The relevant criteria was downgraded to 'not met' from 'restricted', but no reclassification was announced and it remains a Frontier Market.

Iceland's final tranche of the reclassification as Secondary Emerging market was effective as of March 20.

Mongolia will notch Frontier Market status effective September, FTSE Russell said. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Chris Reese and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
05:47pSouth Korea bonds not yet added to WGBI in FTSE Russell index review
RE
02:49pBrazil's New Fiscal Framework Limits Spending Increases -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:03pFTSE 100 Ends Thursday Up 0.74%, Hitting Highest Level in Two Weeks
DJ
11:13aEuropean Equities Rally in Thursday Trading
MT
10:28aEuropean Miners Look Better as China Recovery Picks Up
DJ
07:36aBritain to reform accountability rules for bankers to help drive growth
RE
07:19aGlobal derivatives industry defends CDS after banking blow-ups
RE
07:08aShares and pound up as market confidence builds
AN
04:56aSocGen cuts Next; Jefferies cuts CMC markets
AN
04:13aFTSE 100 Rises as Traders Welcome Absence of Fresh Banking Shocks
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 26 051 M 32 230 M 32 230 M
Net income 2023 4 861 M 6 014 M 6 014 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,77x
Yield 2023 6,18%
Capitalization 22 726 M 28 117 M 28 117 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 87 400
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 144,82 GBX
Average target price 228,82 GBX
Spread / Average Target 58,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Alistair Currie Group Chief Operating Officer
Matt Fitzwater Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-10.41%27 490
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.89%380 105
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.44%229 339
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%224 014
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 472
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.95%143 416
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer