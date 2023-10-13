(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and Thursday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Citigroup raises Melrose Industries price target to 570 (560) pence - 'buy'
----------
Stifel starts Smith & Nephew with 'hold' - price target 1,025 pence
----------
RBC cuts Phoenix Group price target to 590 (690) pence - 'outperform'
----------
RBC cuts Aviva price target to 460 (530) pence - 'outperform'
----------
RBC cuts Legal & General price target to 290 (330) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Barclays cuts Entain price target to 1,460 (1,520) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays cuts Rio Tinto price target to 6,300 (6,400) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Barclays raises Endeavour Mining target to 2,600 (2,400) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays raises Anglo American price target to 2,930 (2,900) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays raises Antofagasta price target to 1,320 (1,180) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Jefferies raises British American Tobacco price target to 4,100 (4,000) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts SSE price target to 1,620 (1,900) pence - 'hold'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
RBC cuts Just Group price target to 150 (170) pence - 'outperform'
----------
RBC cuts PageGroup price target to 560 (570) pence - 'outperform'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Oxford Instruments target to 2,850 (3,000) pence - 'overweight'
----------
SMALL CAP, OTHER MAIN MARKET & AIM
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Wise price target to 1,050 (960) pence - 'buy'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Bank of Ireland price target to 13.50 (13.12) EUR - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises AIB price target to 6.90 (6.65) EUR - 'buy'
----------
RBC cuts Chesnara price target to 330 (350) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Barclays cuts Petra Diamonds price target to 55 (63) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Barclays cuts Gem Diamonds price target to 20 (24) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays raises BHP price target to 2,750 (2,715) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Berenberg cuts Atalaya Mining price target to 370 (380) pence - 'hold'
----------
Barclays raises South32 to 'overweight' (underweight) - price target 225 (180) pence
----------
JPMorgan cuts Just Eat Takeaway.com price target to 1,086 (1,509) pence - 'neutral'
----------
JPMorgan raises Deliveroo to 'neutral' (underweight) - price target 142 (113) pence
----------
Jefferies cuts Forterra price target to 135 (164) pence - 'hold'
----------
Jefferies cuts SIG price target to 28.70 (30.50) pence - 'hold'
----------
