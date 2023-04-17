Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:18 2023-04-14 am EDT
157.88 GBX   +3.23%
02:05aProxy advisor ISS calls on investors to back Barclays board
RE
02:02aBarclays to Further Cut Jobs in Investment Bank, Sky News Reports
DJ
01:58aStocks called up after US bank earnings
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks called up after US bank earnings

04/17/2023 | 01:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to open slightly higher on Monday, following positive trading in Asia, as the week gets off to a quiet start.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open up 17.2 points, 0.2%, at 7,889.11 on Monday. The FTSE 100 index closed up 28.53 points, or 0.4% at 7,871.91 on Friday.

In Asia on Monday, the Nikkei 225 index was up 0.1%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 1.2%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.8%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney was up 0.2%.

In the US on Friday, Wall Street ended lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.4%, the S&P 500 down 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.4%.

"Some really strong quarterly numbers from US banks prompted speculation that the Federal Reserve might have to hike rates by more than a single hike of 25bps, which most people had been expecting at the next meeting in just over a fortnight's time," said CMC Markets' Michael Hewson.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee next meets on May 2 and 3.

JPMorgan closed up 7.6% on Friday, after it reported a first-quarter revenue beat, though it warned of the impact of tighter financial conditions. Citigroup rose 4.8% as it hailed a strong quarter for its fixed income arm and reported better results despite a "tumultuous environment for banks".

There will be more earnings from US banks this week, with Goldman Sachs and Bank of America reporting on Tuesday.

The dollar was firmer, given the increased expectation of further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.2412 early Monday, lower than USD1.2427 at the London equities close on Friday. The euro traded at USD1.0985, little changed from USD1.0987. Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY134.15, up versus JPY133.68.

Gold was priced at USD2,004.58 an ounce early Monday, higher than USD1,997.18 on Friday. Brent oil was trading at USD86.26 a barrel, slightly lower than USD86.42.

In early UK company news, Barclays is set to cut over 100 roles at its investment banks, according to a Sky News report late Sunday. This comes amid a lower rate of dealmaking and initial public offerings, Sky noted.

It would be the second round of layoffs in less than six months, Sky noted, given that last November Barclays was reported to have axed around 200 jobs at its investment bank.

In Monday's UK company calendar, there are trading statements from FTSE 250-listed emerging markets investor Ashmore and recruitment company PageGroup.

In the economic calendar, it's a quiet start to the week, with a speech from Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe.

UK unemployment figures are published on Tuesday, ahead of UK inflation data on Wednesday. On Friday, there are a slew of PMI prints from the EU, UK, and the US.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHMORE GROUP PLC 0.16% 249 Delayed Quote.4.01%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.06% 0.61069 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.09% 89.929 Delayed Quote.0.59%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 3.36% 29.52 Delayed Quote.-10.87%
BARCLAYS PLC 3.23% 157.88 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
BRENT OIL 0.34% 86.39 Delayed Quote.0.34%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.07% 1.12972 Delayed Quote.0.27%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.12% 166.349 Delayed Quote.4.60%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.16% 1.24196 Delayed Quote.3.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.04% 0.681459 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.08% 100.326 Delayed Quote.2.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.74897 Delayed Quote.1.50%
CITIGROUP INC. 4.78% 49.56 Delayed Quote.9.57%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.42% 33886.47 Real-time Quote.2.66%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.04% 147.236 Delayed Quote.4.32%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.08% 1.0991 Delayed Quote.3.25%
FTSE 100 0.36% 7871.91 Delayed Quote.5.64%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.90% 19242.69 Delayed Quote.2.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.12% 0.011111 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.07% 1.635002 Delayed Quote.2.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.18% 0.012205 Delayed Quote.1.31%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.13% 0.667 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 7.55% 138.73 Delayed Quote.3.45%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.17% 1172.9 Real-time Quote.9.34%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.35% 12123.47 Real-time Quote.15.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.01% 83.066 Delayed Quote.0.28%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.03% 0.62016 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
NIKKEI 225 1.20% 28493.47 Real-time Quote.9.19%
PAGEGROUP PLC 0.80% 453.8 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.38% 1598.78 Real-time Quote.5.22%
S&P/ASX 200 0.26% 7380.6 Real-time Quote.4.59%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.97% 3762.78 Real-time Quote.5.16%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 1.44% 3543.52 Real-time Quote.1.36%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.09% 0.909835 Delayed Quote.-3.15%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.04% 133.938 Delayed Quote.1.05%
WTI -0.07% 82.406 Delayed Quote.2.07%
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
02:05aProxy advisor ISS calls on investors to back Barclays board
RE
02:02aBarclays to Further Cut Jobs in Investment Bank, Sky News Reports
DJ
01:58aStocks called up after US bank earnings
AN
01:30aIss says consideration of the voting implications for barclays'…
RE
01:30aProxy advisor institutional shareholder services (iss) recommend…
RE
01:19aVedanta in Talks with Barclays Bank to Raise INR15 Billion Loan
MT
12:37aMarketmind: Markets hope China chooses to surprise on the upside
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Be Lifted by Upbeat U.S. Bank Ear..
DJ
04/16INDIA RUPEE-Rupee likely to open flat after mixed US data
RE
04/14Societe Generale to pay $105 million in rate-rigging settlement
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 26 150 M 32 491 M 32 491 M
Net income 2023 4 948 M 6 148 M 6 148 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,11x
Yield 2023 5,74%
Capitalization 24 556 M 30 510 M 30 510 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 87 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 157,88 GBX
Average target price 229,62 GBX
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Alistair Currie Group Chief Operating Officer
Matt Fitzwater Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-0.40%30 510
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.45%406 682
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.87%236 139
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%228 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.57%169 741
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.00%149 174
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer