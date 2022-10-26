Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Barclays PLC
  News
  Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:06 2022-10-28 am EDT
146.02 GBX   -2.82%
TOP NEWS: Barclays quarterly profit up on strong Markets performance

10/26/2022 | 04:40am EDT
(Alliance News) - Barclays PLC on Wednesday said it delivered a "strong" third quarter, as its investment bank was boosted by a surging performance from its Global Markets business.

The London-based blue chip lender reported pretax profit in the three months to September 30 of GBP1.97 billion, up 5.9% from GBP1.86 billion a year prior.

Barclays booked a credit impairment charge of GBP381 million in the quarter, widened from GBP120 million the year before. For the first nine months of the year, the bank was hit by a credit impairment charge of GBP722 million, as opposed to benefiting from a GBP622 million credit release a year ago.

Total income rose 8.8% to GBP5.95 billion from GBP5.47 billion, as income at its Barclays UK unit increased by 17% to GBP1.92 billion from GBP1.64 billion while Barclays International income was 3.3% higher at GBP4.07 billion from GBP3.94 billion.

In the quarter, net interest income surged 58% to GBP3.07 billion from GBP1.94 billion, but net fee, commission & other income fell 18% to GBP2.88 billion from GBP3.53 billion.

Within its Barclays International unit, its Corporate & Investment Bank business saw Global Markets income rise 15% to GBP1.79 billion from GBP1.56 billion, with Fixed Income, Currencies & Commodities growing 93% to GBP1.55 billion from GBP803 million, but Equities fell 68% to GBP246 million from GBP757 million. Investment Banking fees fell 45% to GBP533 million from GBP971 million.

Chief Executive Coimbatore Venkatakrishnan said: "Our performance in FICC was particularly strong and we continued to build momentum in our consumer businesses in the UK and US."

In Barclays UK, total income was up 17% to GBP1.92 billion from GBP1.64 billion, aided by its net interest margin improving to 3.01% from 2.49%.

Within Barclays UK, Personal Banking income was up 22% to GBP1.21 billion from GBP990 million, Barclaycard Consumer UK slipped 3% to GBP283 million from GBP293 million and Business Banking was up 19% to GBP421 million from GBP355 million.

Barclays's group cost-to-income ratio improved to 60% from 65%. The bank targets to further lower the ratio.

Operating costs widened by 14% to GBP3.94 billion from GBP3.45 billion. For 2022, Barclays expects total operating expenses to widen by 16% to GBP16.7 billion from 14.44 billion in 2021.

Looking forward, the bank said: "Diversified income streams position the group well for the current economic and market environment including rising interest rates".

Barclays is targeting a return of tangible equity of more than 10% in 2022, compared to 13.4% in 2021. It ended the quarter with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.8% and for 2022 aims for a CET1 ratio of 13% to 14%, compared to 15.1% in 2021.

The bank ended the quarter with a loan book of GBP413.7 billion, up 14% from GBP361.5 billion at the start of the year and up 17% from GBP353.0 billion at the same point the year before.

Venkatakrishnan added: "We are ready to provide support for customers and clients facing an uncertain economic environment and higher cost pressures. Whether helping retail customers to manage their finances or corporate clients navigate markets volatility, we will continue to be focused on meeting their needs."

Barclays shares fell 1.1% to 148.62 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 25 004 M 29 002 M 29 002 M
Net income 2022 4 904 M 5 688 M 5 688 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,18x
Yield 2022 4,94%
Capitalization 23 813 M 27 621 M 27 621 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 150,26 GBX
Average target price 227,02 GBX
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-19.65%27 621
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.62%365 477
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%287 837
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%198 702
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.86%173 262
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.15%142 577