The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Barclays PLC (BCS) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Barclays PLC (“Barclays” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BCS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 28, 2022, Barclays disclosed that it had sold $15.2 billion more structured notes and exchange-traded notes than it had registered. Barclays would repurchase the affected securities at their original price, resulting in approximately $592 million in losses.

On this news, Barclays’ share fell $0.96, or 10.6%, to close at $8.09 per share on March 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

