    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Barclays PLC (BCS) on Behalf of Investors

03/29/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Barclays PLC (“Barclays” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BCS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 28, 2022, Barclays disclosed that it had sold $15.2 billion more structured notes and exchange-traded notes than it had registered. Barclays would repurchase the affected securities at their original price, resulting in approximately $592 million in losses.

On this news, Barclays’ share fell $0.96, or 10.6%, to close at $8.09 per share on March 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Barclays securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 946 M 28 836 M 28 836 M
Net income 2022 3 828 M 5 029 M 5 029 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,62x
Yield 2022 4,87%
Capitalization 26 197 M 34 422 M 34 422 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 160,48 GBX
Average target price 235,38 GBX
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-14.18%35 180
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.38%415 962
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.11%351 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.59%250 431
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.98%196 960
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.11%185 236