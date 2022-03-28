Log in
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
03/28 11:38:07 am EDT
160.48 GBX   -4.08%
01:32pTop Barclays investor launches discounted stock sale
RE
12:37pBarclays faces $590 million hit, scrutiny over sales slip-up
RE
12:24pTop Barclays investor launches stock sale at heavy discount
RE
Top Barclays investor launches discounted stock sale

03/28/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - A top investor in Barclays has launched the sale of a more-than 3% stake in the bank, the same day that the lender revealed a product sale blunder costing it an estimated 450 million pounds ($588.96 million).

The institutional seller has instructed Goldman Sachs to sell 575 million shares in Barclays through a public bookbuild process, according to a Goldman Sachs note seen by Reuters.

The sale is targeting a price range of 147.50 to 150.75 pence, representing a discount of 8.1% to 6.1% on today's closing price, the note said.

Barclays' shares had already fallen 4% on Monday, following the disclosure that it was being scrutinized for overselling structured products. The bank declined to comment on the stock sale.

Top shareholders with a more-than 3% stake in Barclays include the Qatar Investment Authority and Blackrock, according to Eikon data. Blackrock declined to comment, while QIA was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7641 pounds) (Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by John O'Donnell and Mark Porter)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -4.08% 160.48 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.19% 742.48 Delayed Quote.-19.06%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) 1.21% 218 Delayed Quote.-9.72%
