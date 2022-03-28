Top Barclays investor launches discounted stock sale

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - A top investor in Barclays has
launched the sale of a more-than 3% stake in the bank, the same
day that the lender revealed a product sale blunder costing it
an estimated 450 million pounds ($588.96 million).
The institutional seller has instructed Goldman Sachs to
sell 575 million shares in Barclays through a public bookbuild
process, according to a Goldman Sachs note seen by Reuters.
The sale is targeting a price range of 147.50 to 150.75
pence, representing a discount of 8.1% to 6.1% on today's
closing price, the note said.
Barclays' shares had already fallen 4% on Monday, following
the disclosure that it was being scrutinized for overselling
structured products. The bank declined to comment on the stock
sale.
Top shareholders with a more-than 3% stake in Barclays
include the Qatar Investment Authority and Blackrock, according
to Eikon data. Blackrock declined to comment, while QIA was not
immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.7641 pounds)
(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by John O'Donnell and Mark
Porter)