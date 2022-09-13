Advanced search
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
2022-09-13
173.81 GBX   -0.09%
UBS CFO sees potential for higher dividend next year

09/13/2022 | 10:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at a branch office in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS will continue to have a progressive dividend and share buyback policy next year, Chief Financial Officer Sarah Youngwood said on Tuesday, despite the Swiss bank's expecting a slowdown in the global economy.

"We continue to believe where we are with excess capital...we will continue to have a progressive dividend and share repurchases next year," Youngwood told the Barclays Financial Services Conference.

Earlier on Tuesday UBS said its plans to increase its dividend by 10% and expects 2022 share repurchases to exceed its $5 billion goal, boosting payouts from its strong balance sheet after scrapping a $1.4 billion deal to buy automated wealth management provider Wealthfront.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)


© Reuters 2022
