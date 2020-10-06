Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UK Finance appoints David Postings as its new chief executive

10/06/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

(Reuters) - UK Finance, a banking industry body, said on Tuesday David Postings has been appointed as its new chief executive.

Postings, who earlier worked for Bibby Financial Services, will be joining the trade body as the chief executive starting Jan. 1 next year.

The announcement comes after senior British bank lobbyist Stephen Jones resigned from the trade body group as its chief executive in June over comments he made in 2008 about businesswoman Amanda Staveley, who arranged billions of pounds of rescue financing for Barclays Plc at the height of the credit crisis when he was at the bank.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Financials
Sales 2020 21 289 M 27 439 M 27 439 M
Net income 2020 644 M 830 M 830 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
Yield 2020 0,11%
Capitalization 18 075 M 23 423 M 23 297 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 142,68 GBX
Last Close Price 1,04 GBX
Spread / Highest target 22 457%
Spread / Average Target 13 596%
Spread / Lowest Target 6 911%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-44.64%22 378
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.78%301 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.50%240 148
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.10%213 310
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-26.00%163 175
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 078
