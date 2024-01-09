January 09, 2024 at 02:41 am EST

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open higher on Tuesday, with futures up 0.32%.

* GSK: British drugmaker GSK on Tuesday said it would acquire Aiolos Bio for a $1 billion upfront payment and up to $400 million in certain success-based regulatory milestone payments.

* B&M: British discount chain B&M on Tuesday kept its full-year profit

outlook

as it reported a 5.0% rise in revenue over the Christmas quarter.

* SIG: British building materials supplier SIG Plc said on Tuesday it

expects

underlying operating profit to come in the upper-half of its forecast for 2023.

* HAYS: Recruitment company Hays Plc on Tuesday

forecast

first-half pre-exceptional operating profit of about 60 million pounds ($76.4 million.

* EDF ENERGY: EDF Energy aims to

extend

the life of four of its nuclear plants in Britain and invest a further 1.3 billion pounds in its operational UK nuclear fleet, the firm said.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays slashed its workforce by around 5,000 jobs in 2023 as part of a major cost-cutting drive announced last year, the bank said on Monday.

* SHELL: Global gas giant Shell has agreed to buy two million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year from Ksi Lisims LNG, partners in the proposed Canadian project said on Monday.

* CHRISTMAS SALES: British retailers reported lacklustre sales around Christmas, according to industry data released on Tuesday.

* METAL: Copper prices were nearly flat on Tuesday.

* GOLD: Gold prices picked up on Tuesday from a three-week low.

* OIL: Oil prices steadied on Tuesday after sliding in the previous session.

