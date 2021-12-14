Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK regulator says won't widen rate hedging redress scheme

12/14/2021 | 08:24am EST
FILE PHOTO: Skyscrapers in The City of London financial district are seen in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog refused on Tuesday to widen a redress scheme that had excluded businesses missold interest rate hedging products, despite a critical review by an independent lawyer of the regulator's actions.

The products were supposed to protect businesses from rising interest rates, but when rates fell, companies had to pay crippling extra charges running to tens of thousands of pounds.

The Financial Conduct Authority set up the redress scheme nearly a decade ago for the hedging products missold from 2001, with thousands of small businesses receiving redress worth a total 2.2 billion pounds ($2.91 billion) from nine banks, including HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland, now rebranded as NatWest.

Figures in 2014 showed that banks paid out less than 40% of the 4 billion pounds they had set aside to cover the misselling scandal, provoking a political and public backlash.

Businesses complained the scheme was voluntary and excluded many of those affected, which led to an independent review by barrister John Swift into lessons learned from the scheme.

Swift's delayed review, published on Tuesday, said excluding about 10,000 sales of the hedging product, a third of the total, was an "inadequate regulatory response" to those customers.

Regulators had also failed to put more focus on potential enforcement action, leaving them without a viable fallback option, the review added.

The FCA's predecessor, the Financial Services Authority, never disclosed that the scheme deviated significantly from the proposals it had first put to the banks, the review said.

How regulators communicated "did not provide a level playing field" between the banks and potential beneficiaries of the scheme, the review added.

The FCA said on Tuesday there were "clear shortfalls" in processes, governance and record-keeping related to the scheme.

But it added: "The FCA does not consider that the FSA was wrong to limit the scope of the redress scheme to less sophisticated customers and has concluded that it would not be appropriate or proportionate to take further action.

"Accordingly, the FCA will not seek to use its powers to require any further redress to be paid to IRHP customers."

Charles Randell, the FCA's outgoing chair, said the regulator was now a "very different organisation" from the FSA when the products were sold.

"We would expect to act far sooner and more decisively today," Randell said. ($1 = 0.7570 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alison Williams and Alex Richardson)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 1.54% 180.88 Delayed Quote.21.45%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.95% 435.4 Delayed Quote.13.84%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 1.84% 45.19 Delayed Quote.21.71%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 1.68% 218 Delayed Quote.27.89%
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
08:24aUK regulator says won't widen rate hedging redress scheme
RE
06:08aBARCLAYS : Half of investors admit to making impulsive investment decisions and then regre..
PU
12/13Top Eight UK Lenders Pass Bank of England's Solvency Stress Test
MT
12/13BARCLAYS : 2021 BoE Stress Test Results (PDF 446KB)
PU
12/13Bank of England says no plans to change stance on bank dividends
RE
12/13BoE seeks to scrap interest rate check for mortgage borrowers
RE
12/13BARCLAYS : appoints Aamir Khan as a Managing Director in UK Investment Banking
PU
12/13Greenko Power II Files for Singapore Listing of $1 Billion Bonds
MT
12/13Aferian Hires New Chairman, Lands Up to $100 Million Loan Facility
MT
12/13Dollar on front foot ahead of busy week for central banks
RE
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
