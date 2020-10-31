Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays Plc    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UK's FCA to announce further support for mortgage borrowers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/31/2020 | 05:05pm EDT
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Oldham

(Reuters) - The UK Financial Conduct Authority said on Saturday it would propose updates to its guidance to support mortgage borrowers on Monday, as the British government announced further measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in England.

The FCA will propose that mortgage borrowers who have not yet had a payment deferral can request one for up to six months, it said in a statement.

Borrowers who already have a payment deferral for a period of less than six months would be able to extend that deferral for a maximum of six months, the FCA said.

"It may also be in the interests of mortgage borrowers who expect to have long-term financial difficulties to agree other forms of tailored support with their lender," the FCA added.

It said it was also considering the implications of this approach for consumer credit, and that it was working to determine whether a similar approach should be adopted for consumer credit products.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 3.02% 1.7108 Delayed Quote.-54.13%
BARCLAYS PLC 1.82% 106.56 Delayed Quote.-40.68%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.17% 324.55 Delayed Quote.-45.17%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -0.90% 28.025 Delayed Quote.-55.16%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 6.02% 124.2 Delayed Quote.-48.31%
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.01% 93 Delayed Quote.-50.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
05:05pUK's FCA to announce further support for mortgage borrowers
RE
10/30Dunkin' Brands to go private in $8.76 billion deal by Arby's owner
RE
10/30Aston Martin hikes yield on $1.1 billion junk bond sale to 10.5%
RE
10/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/30LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 logs worst month since March on virus resurgenc..
RE
10/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/30U.S. Personal Income +0.9% in Sept; Consensus +0.5% -- 3rd Update
DJ
10/30U.S. Personal Income +0.9% in Sept; Consensus +0.5% -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/30Aston Martin hikes yield on $1.1 billion junk bond sale to 10.5%
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 526 M 27 875 M 27 875 M
Net income 2020 1 044 M 1 352 M 1 352 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 1,21%
Capitalization 18 488 M 23 953 M 23 942 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 145,09 GBX
Last Close Price 106,56 GBX
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-40.68%23 953
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.67%296 194
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-27.33%247 081
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.71%203 892
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.51%174 882
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.5.93%146 616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group