Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:29:22 2023-03-24 pm EDT
134.10 GBX   -4.06%
12:23pUS judge dismisses former Barclays trader's whistleblower lawsuit
RE
11:16aBanking Sector Worries Weigh on American Depositary Receipts of European Equities
MT
10:38aConfidence in European banks plunges again as profit outlook dims
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US judge dismisses former Barclays trader's whistleblower lawsuit

03/24/2023 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view shows signage on a branch of Barclays Bank in London

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed a former Barclays Plc trader's whistleblower lawsuit accusing the British bank of firing him after he complained it ignored basic risk management and violated its own policies for detecting rogue trading.

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan said Brian La Belle, who had been Barclays' head of commercial real estate trading, could not sue under the federal Sarbanes-Oxley whistleblowing law.

La Belle's job termination in late July 2018 came at a time Barclays had been under intense scrutiny over its treatment of whistleblowers.

In May 2018, British regulators fined Jes Staley, then Barclays' chief executive, about 642,000 pounds as punishment for trying to unmask a whistleblower. Barclays also clawed back 500,000 pounds of Staley's compensation.

Much of La Belle's case concerned "mandatory block leave," where Barclays required some employees to take 10 consecutive business days off with no access to its computers, to prevent wrongdoers from covering their tracks.

La Belle, of Hampton, New York, said he was forced to work twice through mandatory leaves in 2017, with colleagues calling him on his personal cellphone to avoid detection, only to be threatened by a supervisor to keep quiet.

He also said Barclays fired him after he reported misconduct internally and to U.S. regulators a few weeks earlier concerning two clients and another employee.

Oetken, however, said Sarbanes-Oxley did not generally cover claims that companies violated internal policies, even if the behaviors were wrongful.

He also said La Belle did not show that his firing resulted from his whistleblowing and had "indisputably" been on "thin ice" by mid-June 2018, when Barclays claimed it had decided to terminate him.

A lawyer for La Belle did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Barclays declined to comment.

La Belle had joined Barclays in July 2015 from UBS, brokerage industry records show.

His lawsuit had sought reinstatement, more than $10 million of front and back pay, and punitive damages.

The case is La Belle v Barclays Capital Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-03800.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2023
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
12:23pUS judge dismisses former Barclays trader's whistleblower lawsuit
RE
11:16aBanking Sector Worries Weigh on American Depositary Receipts of European Equities
MT
10:38aConfidence in European banks plunges again as profit outlook dims
RE
09:43aUK Gilt Yields Fall as Signs Emerge of Easing Inflationary Pressure
DJ
08:08aStocks in the red amid fresh banking slump
AN
06:52aBarclays : Notice of Annual General Meeting and establishment of Sustainability Committee
PU
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
05:34aFTSE 100 Lower Again as Banks, Miners, Oil Stocks Fall
DJ
04:25aMiners, banks drag London stock lower at open
RE
02:06aSwiss franc grapples with safe-haven identity crisis after Credit Suisse
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 26 076 M 32 141 M 32 141 M
Net income 2023 4 878 M 6 013 M 6 013 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,58x
Yield 2023 6,37%
Capitalization 22 055 M 27 185 M 27 185 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 87 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 139,78 GBX
Average target price 232,21 GBX
Spread / Average Target 66,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Alistair Currie Group Chief Operating Officer
Matt Fitzwater Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-11.82%27 185
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.41%373 335
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%225 931
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.57%215 741
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 643
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.04%139 640
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer